Liberty University Set to Hire Cleveland Browns Assistant Coach

Kevin Stefanski said that he expects the Cleveland Browns coaching staff won’t experience much turnover this offseason. That turnover started on Tuesday evening as assistant defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett was named the new defensive line coach at Liberty University, per a report.

Garrett is a guy that started his coaching work at the high school level in 2010 as an assistant coach. Garrett would hold that role through 2017, until he was named Ensworth High School’s head coach in 2018.

That lasted just a year before Garrett left for Vanderbilt University, where he was a defensive quality control coach for one season. Cleveland hired Garrett in 2020 and he spent two season’s with the team in his role of working with the defensive line.

An interesting store that includes stops at all three levels of the sport from high school to pro football. Garrett surely gained good experience working with a talented defensive line like the one in Cleveland. Coaches learn things too, especially when you get to work with someone like Myles Garrett on the daily. That kind of experience will translate well to Liberty with Garrett.

Garrett’s playing career led him to being a four-year letter winner at Ole Miss from 2004-07. Liberty is next on the list for Garrett, but with all of his coaching changes he seems like a guy that really wants to work up the ranks. Something you have to respect, especially when it starts at the high school level. At this time it is unclear who will take over the role of assistant defensive line coach with the Browns.

