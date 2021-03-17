Live Day Three NFL Free Agency Tracker

The new league year has officially begun in the NFL and teams can make the free agent signings during the legal tampering period official. Live updates as team begin to sign remaining free agents available on the market.

The new league year has officially begun in the NFL and teams can make the free agent signings during the legal tampering period official. Teams can officially announce their free agent signings starting at 4pm EST.

The San Francisco 49ers resign the best available free agent market and make LT Trent Williams the highest paid offensive line in NFL history.

GM John Lynch solidifies the interior of the 49ers offensive line with the signing of former Browns center Alex Mack.

Former Pro Bowl Texans RB Lamar Miller will return to D.C.

The Washington Football Team gives Ryan Fitzpatrick O-Line help bringing back OT David Sharpe.

Brian Flores gets another former Patriot defensive player down in Miami.

The Lions and Rams aren't finished trading yet as DT Michael Brockers is heading to Detroit.

Bill Belichick's spending spree continues resigning versatile interior offensive lineman Ted Karras, per Jeff Howe.

Brian Flores continues to pick from the Belichick defensive farm nabbing DT Adam Butler.

Kyler Murray gets another big bodied target as A.J. Green heads to Arizona.

Las Vegas will keep a big body on the interior resigning Johnathan Hankins.

Belichick places tender on CB J.C. Jackson

The Seahawks take away talent from Division rival 49ers. Also, Texans signed former Browns TE Pharaoh Brown.

Raiders agreed to one-year deals with WR John Brown and Nicholas Morrow.

Raiders filling out the wide receiver room resigning Zay Jones.