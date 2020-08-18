SI.com
BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns Linebacker Mack Wilson Carted Off With Apparent Leg Injury

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns seen Nick Chubb go down with a concussion yesterday, being placed into the protocol today. In today’s practice Mack Wilson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.

Mack Wilson delivered the hit that left Chubb hurt yesterday as noted. Wilson was seen leaving the field on the cart with his “head in his hands” according to Mary Kay Cabot.

Cleveland is quite unproven at linebacker with multiple you g players looking to make an impact this season. Wilson was one of them looking to make a second year jump. The question now is, how bad is his injury for the former Alabama linebacker.

Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips, BJ Goodson and Tae Davis are among the other linebackers that Cleveland will need to step up if the injury is a serious one. Tae Davis started with the ones today in place of Wilson due to yesterday’s happenings. 

This story is ongoing and Browns Digest will update with anything new from it. 

