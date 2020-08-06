Malcom Pridgeon Opts Out For Cleveland Browns, Leaving Guard Depth Even Thinner

The Cleveland Browns interior offensive line depth continues to shrink by the day. Cleveland seen their fifth overall player and third guard opt out this afternoon when Malcom Pridgeon decided he wouldn’t be playing this season due to the coronavirus. This move comes the day the NFL set for the deadline to opt out.

Pridgeon played his college ball at Ohio State and was a member of the Browns practice squad last season after being cut by the Houston Texans. There was no for sure say that he would make the team this year, but it was more likely than before with the other recent opt outs of Drew Forbes and Colby Gossett.

As it stands, Cleveland has just two players listed at guard on the official roster, starters Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller that is. Andrew Berry will have to look into signing some much needed depth at the position sooner than later.

It’s unclear if Pridgeon is considered high risk or not, but he will be receiving at least $150,000 with his opt out, potentially $350,000 if he is at a high risk. The Browns do have multiple centers, including a couple that they could look at playing some backup guard, but their best bet is to take a look at the open market.

Swing tackle Chris Hubbard can play guard, but he isn’t best fit there. Rookie Nick Harris is listed at center where he is looked at as J.C. Tretter’s replacement in a couple of years. It is unknown if Malcom Pridgeon will have another shot at an NFL roster come next season.