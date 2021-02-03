Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Former Cleveland Browns’ Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer Moved To Hospice Facility

Former Browns’ head coach Marty Schottenheimer has been moved to a hospice facility following progress in his battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Long time NFL coach and former Cleveland Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer has been moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014 and it has continuously progressed within the 77 year old. The complications from the disease have caused the move to a hospice facility, says his family.

“As a family we are surrounding him with love. (We) are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted in his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of another... one play at a time.”

The above statement comes from Schottenheimer’s wife, Pat, speaking on behalf of their children Kristen and Brian.

Marty was the Browns’ defensive coordinator from 1980 until 1984. Schottenheimer gained his first NFL coaching opportunity following that stint where he led the Browns from 1984 until 1988. Cleveland reached the conference playoff game in back-to-back years in 1986 and 1987, led by Schottenheimer and his quarterback Bernie Kosar who they drafted out of Miami in 1986.

Schottenheimer won a couple of playoff games with the Browns and was named the coach of the year in 1986. Schottenheimer had a record of 44-27 as the head coach in Cleveland. Schottenheimer spent nine years as the coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in the ‘90’s and his last stint came with the Chargers organization from 2002-2006

