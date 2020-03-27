Michael Brockers Heading Back to Rams After Deal With Ravens Falls Apart

Defensive tackle Michael Brockers had agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens during the tampering period. That deal has fallen apart and now Brockers is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year deal, where he spent his previous eight seasons according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal with the Ravens reportedly fell apart due to concerns from the Ravens over Brockers' physical. The Rams, either unconcerned with what the Ravens saw, or are simply comfortable with Brockers, having known him since they drafted him 14th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The move to add Brockers was a move to pair him up with their other big addition in Calais Campbell, acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens were ready to move on from Michael Pierce, who has since signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Ravens may not be getting their first choice, but there are a number of viable options still available in free agency. Shelby Harris of the Denver Broncos stands out as he's the same age as Brockers and could play the same role. Damon Harrison, most recently wit the Detroit Lions could provide arguably the best run stopping defensive linemen in the NFL. Some other options could include Timmy Jernigan, who the Ravens drafted in 2014, and Mike Daniels, who spent last season with the Detroit Lions.

It's likely only a temporary setback for the Ravens and they likely planned contingencies for the possibility that any player they might agree to sign could have an issue that quashed the deal. The Jacksonville Jaguars had a similar issue where they had a deal in place with Darqueze Dennard only to be unable to get it signed. He's back on the free agent market.