Michael Brockers Heading Back to Rams After Deal With Ravens Falls Apart

Pete Smith

Defensive tackle Michael Brockers had agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens during the tampering period. That deal has fallen apart and now Brockers is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year deal, where he spent his previous eight seasons according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal with the Ravens reportedly fell apart due to concerns from the Ravens over Brockers' physical. The Rams, either unconcerned with what the Ravens saw, or are simply comfortable with Brockers, having known him since they drafted him 14th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The move to add Brockers was a move to pair him up with their other big addition in Calais Campbell, acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens were ready to move on from Michael Pierce, who has since signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Ravens may not be getting their first choice, but there are a number of viable options still available in free agency. Shelby Harris of the Denver Broncos stands out as he's the same age as Brockers and could play the same role. Damon Harrison, most recently wit the Detroit Lions could provide arguably the best run stopping defensive linemen in the NFL. Some other options could include Timmy Jernigan, who the Ravens drafted in 2014, and Mike Daniels, who spent last season with the Detroit Lions.

It's likely only a temporary setback for the Ravens and they likely planned contingencies for the possibility that any player they might agree to sign could have an issue that quashed the deal. The Jacksonville Jaguars had a similar issue where they had a deal in place with Darqueze Dennard only to be unable to get it signed. He's back on the free agent market.

Cleveland Browns Sign Center Evan Brown

The Cleveland Browns announced they had signed center Evan Brown in the same press release that officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Andrew Billings. Brown is an athletic center that provides badly needed depth behind J.C. Tretter.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns, Chris Hubbard Restructure Contract, Providing Path For Him To Stay For 2020

The Cleveland Browns and tackle Chris Hubbard have renegotiated his contract, which enables them to keep the tackle in 2020. It provides the Browns tackle depth and potentially eliminates them from any further action at tackle in free agency.

Pete Smith

2020 7-Round Mock Draft Vol, 5

Free agency has started and while the Cleveland Browns aren't done, the direction the team is headed is pretty clear. As a result, it's a pretty good opportunity to take the latest snapshot of how the team will approach the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

The Questions Case Keenum Wasn't Asked During Cleveland Browns Conference Call

New Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum had a conference call with the media, his first since joining the team. He was asked a number of valid questions, but some important questions weren't asked that should've been.

Pete Smith

Should The Browns Sign Jadeveon Clowney?

Upgrading the defense this offseason is a priority and Jadeveon Clowney should be considered. Cutting Olivier Vernon and his big cap hit could make it possible.

Shawn Stevenson

GMs Want NFL Draft Pushed Back: Exploring Why, Who Stands to Lose, Impact on the Cleveland Browns

General managers are urging the NFL to push the NFL Draft back from April 23rd, according to Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini of ESPN. The NFL is resisting. There are some compelling arguments for each side and how COVID-19 will impact teams, including the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: 3 Possible Trade Partners For 10th Pick

The Cleveland Browns are certainly in the market for a tackle in the upcoming NFL Draft, but if the ones they like are gone when they pick at ten, they are likely to be looking for a trade partner to move down, acquire additional assets and then take another tackle.

Pete Smith

TheMMQB 3-Round Mock Draft: The Cleveland Browns

TheMMQB released a three-round mock draft authored by Kevin Hanson. The Cleveland Browns make four selections. How did he do?

Pete Smith

What Else Do The Cleveland Browns Need Before The Draft?

The Cleveland Browns have worked hard to minimize their needs ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. They still have a few spots they'd probably like to address in the next month.

Pete Smith

Tight End Centered Offense Allows Cleveland Browns True Freedom With Wide Receivers

The Cleveland Browns and their tight end-centric offense allow them freedom in what they target in the wide receivers, focusing on overall fit and talent as opposed to worrying about attributes such as size.

Pete Smith