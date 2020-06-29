BrownsDigest
Former GM Mike Tannenbaum: Baker Mayfield Will Be On Short Leash

Pete Smith

On ESPN's Get Up, former general manager Mike Tannenbaum said that Baker Mayfield will be on a short leash under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Citing how well he knows Stefanski, Tannenbaum made the case that Stefanski simply won't tolerate Mayfield turning over the football and suggested that benching Mayfield could send a message to the rest of the locker room. He noted how efficient Kirk Cousins was under Stefanski last year, only throwing six interceptions.

Oddly enough, the most compelling argument for benching Mayfield, being able to go to Case Keenum, who had a significant amount of success in this offense, was never mentioned.

What's quickly forgotten in all of this is the fact Mayfield was a big selling point to coaching candidates. Stefanski was willing to go through two Browns coaching searches, watching Freddie Kitchens get the job over him last year, before getting the job this year.

Did he really go through all of that just to bench Mayfield?

Part of the interviewing process was ownership feeling confident that whoever they hired was investing in Mayfield. Everything this offseason from coaches and players has been discussing how impressed they've been with Mayfield and how he's doing everything they could ask and then some.

This is all before considering how many opportunities to practice teams have already missed this offseason. Whenever they get to training camp, teams don't really have the luxury of messing around with a quarterback competition. They have to make a decision quickly, assuming it hasn't already been made and get the starter as many reps as possible.

For the Browns, all those reps are going to Mayfield, so if they were to go with a quick hook, they'd be doing it for Keenum with fewer reps than a traditional camp. Ultimately, Mayfield can't play terrible football or he won't be the answer to the Browns quarterback equation, but nothing about the head coaching hire or the process they are going through now in a unique offseason suggests that Mayfield is anything but the quarterback they intend to have lead them this season.

Jadeveon Clowney's Preferred Preferred Destinations Per Report

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network is reporting that free agent defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney has two preferred destinations, but there is a catch.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Odell Beckham Jr Reached Out To Cam Newton To Congratulate Him After Signing With The New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr and Cam Newton have put in some work together recently, Beckham reached out after the signing of Newton with the New England Patriots to congratulate him.

BrandonLittle

Jason Tarver On Rookie: "Jacobs Is a Very Smart, Productive Young Man"

During his conference call, Jason Tarver, the Cleveland Browns linebackers coach answered a few questions about Jacob Phillips, including the possibility the rookie could start.

Pete Smith

Jason Tarver On Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki: "They Really Attacked The Playbook"

Jason Tarver, the Cleveland Browns linebackers coach fielded a number of questions on the development of Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson, the team's second year linebackers they drafted last year.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Stacks Up With The Best In The Game, In Less Games

Myles Garrett is one of the best in the game. This latest stat from PFF is more proof to that testament about the Cleveland Browns star pass rusher.

BrandonLittle

ESPN Analyst Introduces Potential Deal For Cleveland Browns To Acquire Yannick Ngakoue

The Cleveland Browns have uncertainty at one side of the defensive line, Field Yates has an idea with what would make sense for the team.

BrandonLittle

by

Dopeitsparish

Kevin Stefanski On Baker Mayfield: "I've Been Very Impressed With the Work He's Put In"

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was only asked one direct question about Baker Mayfield in his conference call on Thursday, which is notable.

Pete Smith

Bengals Offensive Lineman Posts, Deletes Homophobic Image to Instagram

As the NFL tries to come to grips with its issues on race, Bobby Hart serves a reminder how the league has to go on the issue of homophobia. The Bengals offensive lineman posted and then deleted a homophobic image to his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

by

MikeP333

ESPN: Cleveland Browns 2017 Team Not One Of The Worst In The Last Decade

The Cleveland Browns 2017 was terrible by all means, but one ESPN analysts says they’re not one of the worst teams in the last decade.

BrandonLittle

by

Browns_Guy

Andrew Berry's Thoughtful Light Touch Exemplified In Be The Solution Initiative

When George Floyd was murdered, it sparked a nation, prompting the question of how the Cleveland Browns and general manager Andrew Berry would respond. Berry's thoughtful response is consistent with who he's always been.

Pete Smith