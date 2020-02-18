BrownsDigest
Mike Tomlin Still Refuses to Admit Any Steelers Wrongdoing Over Brawl With Browns

Pete Smith

As the Outside the Lines interview with Myles Garrett has had time to simmer, the issue that sparked the brawl between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers has been getting relitigated. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was given the opportunity to appear on ESPN's First Take and defended his quarterback, Mason Rudolph. Despite three months to reflect and video evidence, Tomlin still refuses to acknowledge that Rudolph deserves any blame for the incident. The only person who has accepted any blame to this point, which is obviously warranted, is Myles Garrett.

The closest Tomlin could come to acknowledging wrongdoing was noting, "Obviously, Mason was an active participant." That was after starting his response when he was asked if Rudolph had any culpability by saying, "I struggle with that. He got fined $50,000 for essentially getting beat up. You know, his reputation has been tarnished because of the allegations, none of which was founded. He was a quarterback in losing circumstances at the end of a football game." 

Tomlin is effectively saying despite grabbing at Garrett's helmet and face, then kicking him in the groin and chasing after him when Garrett was already restrained by one of his linemen, which all happened before Garrett swung the helmet, did not rise to the level of a $50,000 fine. And while Tomlin is welcome to put his own reputation on the line for an incident that will likely never been provable one way or the other, he is nevertheless a partisan actor in this discussion. 

None of this is to suggest he's wrong. It's unknowable. He's taking the word of his players. It simply points out the fact he isn't impartial on this matter and his reputation within the league and in general doesn't change that reality. He's also taking advantage of the fact the Browns can't produce someone of similar stature or even the same position. Freddie Kitchens is working as a member of the New York Giants coaching staff. So it's Garrett's word against Tomlin, at least in the public sphere currently.

Former Browns general manager John Dorsey did respond to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal to confirm that Garrett did tell the organization immediately that Garrett said Rudolph used a racial slur the night of the game. Back in December, teammate Larry Ogunjobi said Garrett told him immediately after the game as well, which flies in the face of Tomlin's assertion that no one on the field or the organization of the Browns was told about Garrett's accusation.

Despite three months of time passing, almost nothing has changed. Garrett insists it happened. Rudolph insists it didn't. Rudolph's lawyer is threatening legal action and Mike Tomlin insists the Steelers did nothing wrong. The Browns are behind Garrett. The Steelers are behind Rudolph.

Browns Release LB Adarius Taylor

The Cleveland Browns are releasing linebacker Adarius Taylor as first reported by Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. In his one season with the Browns, Taylor recorded one tackle.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Alignment

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns Release T.J. Carrie, Demetrius Harris, Eric Kush

The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of Adarius Taylor as well as T.J. Carrie, Demetrius Harris and Eric Kush. The moves represent a combination of addressing fits and recouping some salary cap as they prepare for free agency, which is set to open on March 18th.

Pete Smith

Joe Schobert Has Been In Communication With New Browns Regime

Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert told Vic Carucci on SiriusXM NFL radio that he has been in contact with the team's new general manager, Andrew Berry. Schobert noted that talks with the previous general manager had broken down.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Myles Garrett Interview Highlights Failures By NFL, Makes Significant Allegation

Myles Garrett's interview with Outside the Lines has reopened discussion about the incident between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers that resulted in his suspension for the rest of the season, but what he's saying about the NFL is both serious and significant.

Pete Smith

Browns May Not Love Olivier Vernon's Salary, But The Alternatives Are No Better

The Cleveland Browns may not be thrilled that Olivier Vernon is their highest paid player for 2020, set to make $15.5 million, but their options are limited in how they can approach the situation.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Myles Garrett Doesn't Back Down From Accusations, Points Out Loose Ends In NFL's Investigation

In an interview with ESPN's Outside the Lines, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not back off accusations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph referred to him by a racial slur. He also pointed out some of the holes in the NFL investigating process.

Pete Smith

Ryan Grigson Operating in Advisory Role With Browns, Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns have been utilizing former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson in an advisory capacity as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Browns Name Scott Peters Assistant Offensive Line Coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired Scott Peters as their assistant offensive line coach. Peters, who played eight years in the NFL, has also won multiple championships in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and founded Tip of the Spear.

Pete Smith

Los Angeles Chargers Parting Ways With Phillip Rivers Actually Helps the Cleveland Browns in a Way

Future hall of fame quarterback Phillip Rivers will be with a new team next year, the impact of that could be felt in Cleveland as soon as an hour into the 2020 NFL Draft.

BrandonLittle