Mike Tomlin's Lack of Accountability Shows NFL's Failure to Punish Mason Rudolph

Pete Smith

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if his team could learn anything from the events at the end of the game between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns. He responded by saying, "No." When asked why, Tomlin's response was "Because I don’t know if we did anything to make it happen in the first place." The presence of video tape makes it clear that a player on his team, Mason Rudolph, was the reason it happened, but the NFL's unwillingness to punish Rudolph for starting it gives him the cover to be able to lie about it.

The NFL did punish both teams, by fining them each $250,000, but even that didn't say anything other than what happened was bad. No one from the NFL was willing to talk about blame or even consider intent. They simply identified independent actions and levied punishments for them.

Both teams should be acknowledging their failures in this situation, starting with the head coach. Garrett's actions, swinging the helmet at Rudolph, were indefensible. It doesn't matter that he was defending himself. It simply can't happen. 

Whether it was Baker Mayfield right after it happened live on the field or Freddie Kitchens in his press conference, they didn't defend or blame anyone else for Garrett's actions. They both said it's unacceptable, that isn't what the Browns are about and it just can't happen. And Garrett's actions have been understandably used as part of a referendum on Kitchens. He's the head coach. He's ultimately responsible for the actions of his team.

Tomlin goes the complete opposite direction, ignoring the clear video evidence, suggesting that he simply doesn't know if his team did anything wrong. He's unwilling to hold Rudolph accountable for his actions; going after Garrett's head, kicking him in the groin or chasing after him while Garrett was restrained. As a result, Tomlin is trying to avoid any responsibility he has because his player, a member of his team, instigated the entire incident.

The NFL's unwillingness to address intent or to even consider the proximate cause to the brawl allows Tomlin to lie in an attempt to avoid responsibility. That's a failure by the NFL appalling by Tomlin. No one should let Tomlin off the hook for this, should continue pressing this issue in the future, especially as the two teams play again two and a half weeks after this incident.

DanTheMan11
DanTheMan11

Don't think the kick to the groin was intentional. Still think Rudolph should be fined heavily, but a suspension isn't necessary.

Idrthrbncleve
Idrthrbncleve

I’m sorry but it has to be said because there has not been any explanation from the NFL. The only thing that explains the failure to punish Rudolph and punishing the three guys who got suspensions is that Rudolph is white. Ogunjobi did less, Pouncy was defending his guy, Garrett was responding to Rudolph aggression. The primary instigator of the entire incident might get a fine someday says the NFL. They have no good explanation. What else can we assume other than what is right in front of our faces? Maybe the NFL can explain it, but until they do...

