BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Per Report, NFL Teams Could Practice In June

Pete Smith

The NFL could have minicamp style practices as early as June, according to multiple sources who spoke to Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports.

“If California is open for [team] operations soon, minicamps can still happen in June — probably late June, I’d think — but maybe even mid-June,” the league source said.

In a move that signals progress for the NFL and gives hope, it's also providing some pressure on California governor Gavin Newsom. That's not a coincidence. Newsom has a decision coming up and has suggested the possibility of opening California for sports without spectators and this is intended to make sure he goes that route.

If Newsom opens the state of California, where the league offices are and a number of teams practice, it could allow the NFL as a whole to open up and allow players to go to the facility and practice, which would be a huge step forward toward starting the regular season on time.

If for some reason Newsom decides not to open the state in early June, it now puts Newsom in the position of being the bad guy. Even if it's in the best interest of the people of his state, it opens the possibility of being viewed as an unpopular move, a buzzkill that won't allow all 32 teams to practice.

The NFL may have contingency plans in place if things go poorly due to COVID-19, but publicly, they are full steam ahead on starting the 2020 season on schedule for week one, intending to play a full 16-game season. It's difficult to imagine this article coming out now doesn't come with the built in purpose of making sure they get what they want and teams can start practicing in June.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Thomas Is Back! Well, He Is Competing At Least

Since retiring from the NFL, Joe Thomas has been public about his efforts to try to shape his body for life after playing what will prove to be a Hall of Fame career for the Cleveland Browns. Sunday night, Thomas showed off the fruits of his labors in a difficult competition where he shined.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns of the Past to Remember on Memorial Day

With it being Memorial Day, it’s nice to look back and see what former members of the Cleveland Browns organization had an impact in the military.

BrandonLittle

Charles Robinson On Jadeveon Clowney: "If He Wants A Bigger Deal, Into The Upper Teens, It's Going To Be a Team Like Cleveland"

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about Jadeveon Clowney and what he thinks is his thought process, which mentions the Cleveland Browns on multiple occasions.

Pete Smith

If Jets Want To Move Jamal Adams, Browns Would Have To Consider It

The New York Jets and Jamal Adams are at an impasse in talks about a contract extension, which has prompted reports that he could be traded. If that's true, the Cleveland Browns would have to see what the Jets would require to make a move to get Adams.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Ranking the Top Running Back Tandems. Is Anyone Better Than The Cleveland Browns?

Running back tandems are a growing commodity in the NFL, do any of them top the duo that the Cleveland Browns have put together?

BrandonLittle

by

BrandonLittle

Will Baker Mayfield's Passing Production Drop Under Kevin Stefanski?

With the offensive struggles, Baker Mayfield threw for 3,814 yards in 2019. Simply eliminating some of the chaos and poor play should easily enable him to surpass the over/under mark of 3,899.5 yards for 2020, but there are factors to consider.

Pete Smith

Nick Chubb's Fantasy Outlook: Does His Value Dip in 2020?

Nick Chubb was the second leading rusher in the NFL in 2019 while scoring eight touchdowns, which made him a terrific fantasy investment. For 2020, the question for fantasy owners is whether the presence of Kareem Hunt will impact his production.

Pete Smith

Data Suggests Myles Garrett Pretty Great

Nick Shook wrote an article for NFL.com that compiled pressure rates for the league's top pass rushers and it showed just how special Garrett was in 2019 in the ten games he played.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns, Fifth Round Pick Nick Harris Come To Terms On Rookie Deal

Friday, the Cleveland Browns came to terms and signed Nick Harris, their fifth round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. Harris, who played at the University of Washington, is the third draft pick to sign from the class to this point.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski, Bernie Kosar Bring It To "All In Challenge" To Raise Money For Those In Need

For anyone who has ever thought they could call plays better than a coach on Sunday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is giving them the chance, putting that honor and a number of other perks up for bid as his entry for the "All In Challenge".

Pete Smith