Mock Draft Monday: Browns Go All Defense

In his latest, Ryan Roberts has a three round mock draft that has the Cleveland Browns pick defense with all four of their selections. Who they get, what they offer and evaluating the fit for the Browns.

The Cleveland Browns will focus much of their attention this offseason on the defensive side of the ball and in the latest mock draft from Ryan Roberts, they use all of their first four picks to upgrade that group.

26. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB/S Notre Dame

There is no better fit for Cleveland than Jeremiah Owusu-Koaramoah, who has proven to be a fierce playmaker, something the Browns sorely lack. As he proved playing the rover position for Notre Dame, ‘JOK’ is the type of versatile piece that brings an endless possibility to a defense.

I'd argue there's no better fit for Koramoah than Cleveland. As Roberts notes, Koramoah played rover for the Irish and the Browns could plug him into the exact same role in their defense.

Joe Woods, the defensive coordinator, wants to be able to live in a base dime defense with three safeties on the field. Koramoah could absolutely be the rover in that group. He does need to be protected as he does not do a great job taking on blocks, but the goal for the Browns defensive line is to be big enough, disruptive enough that players like Koramoah can fly around and cause havoc.

59. Joe Tryon, EDGE Washington

Tryon is an interesting player. He did not play in 2020, but was productive as a sophomore. There are certain elements of Tryon's game that are extremely attractive. He can show impressive pop in his hands and pretty good power off the line of scrimmage. Tryon has a nice first step and pretty good speed to close.

There some concerns. Outside of Penei Sewell, who Tryon virtually never truly went against when Washington played Oregon, the rest of the PAC 12 offensive tackles were abysmal. Combine that with the fact Tryon is often lined up in a wide 9 alignment in the Huskies defense, which gives him a running start, putting the opponent at a disadvantage.

When he lined up tighter, he flashes explosive power. There's plenty to be intrigued by with Tryon and he could be very successful in the NFL.

I'd take Trevon Moehrig, who must've done something awful to end up going 73rd.

89. Cleveland Browns: Richie Grant, S, UCF

Grant is a highly decorated safety with three years of excellent production. More suited to play strong safety in the NFL while offering some coverage ability, he can do a little bit of everything. Has played the deep middle as well as near the line of scrimmage, which could certainly be appealing to Joe Woods.

Grant is not fast, which could be an issue for the Browns, but he plays faster than he times. He reads and anticipates the game well, which puts him in position to make a number of plays.

The other issue the Browns might have with Grant is the fact he's already 23. Perhaps it was just how the board fell, but the Browns did not take a player in the 2020 NFL Draft older than 22 years old.

I'd take Jevon Holland here, who goes 105th.

91. Darius Stills, DT West Virginia

Stills is an undersized, hard working, high motor, low padded player. If that sounds familiar, it should, because that's awfully similar to Larry Ogunjobi, but even smaller. The Browns could save money and get a rookie version, but they could simply keep Ogunjobi who shouldn't cost too much.

I could be wrong, but the Browns appear to want bigger defensive tackles. They should get Andrew Billings back and they drafted Jordan Elliott last year at 308 pounds to play the 3-tech behind Sheldon Richardson. If the Browns are going to grab another nose in this class, they'd go bigger.

With the Browns trying to get faster behind them, getting defensive tackles with size who can help clog the middle would protect them, enabling them to fly around and make plays. They aren't likely wanting players that could expose them to taking on blocks.

And with a defense that is increasingly focused on sub packages, they can go big to stop the run, then get smaller to get after the pass.

I'd be more interested in Payton Turner or Dyami Brown with this pick.

READ MORE: Marshon Lattimore Could Be Great Option For Browns Secondary, But Hurdles are Sizable