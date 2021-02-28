2021 NFL Mock Draft Monday: The Jacksonville Jaguars strike big with both first-round picks
What’s the point of mock drafts? It is clearly not to be perfect. Teams like the Seattle Seahawks make sure of that. In reality, you are lucky to get more than a few predictions correct when all is said and done.
No, mock drafts are to make you think. Think about all the possibilities, combinations and fits that you never considered. How often do you see a pick flash across the screen and your jaw immediately drops? It never fails.
On top of fits, this mock will explore a couple of trade scenarios. On the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft, we saw minimal movement, mostly due to teams navigating the process virtually for the first time. Now that organizations are more prepared, there could be an increase in trade possibilities, especially with several quarterback starved franchises.
Since the Deshaun Watson situation is too much of a wild card at the present time, that is one scenario that has been eliminated from this exercise. Let’s explore the possibilities. Sit back, buckle up and open your mind!
FIRST ROUND
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
The further we get into the draft process, the more chatter will ensue surrounding the “battle for QB1” and the threats to take down the golden boy. Quite simply, it’s people getting bored. Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars; write it in ink.
2. . Cincinnati Bengals (Trade with NYJ): Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
WE HAVE A TRADE! The Cincinnati Bengals trade their 2021 first-round pick (#5 overall), a 2021 fourth-round pick (# 110 overall) and a 2022 second-round pick to the New York Jets for the #2 selection.
We have our first trade destination. It has been rumored that the New York Jets might be in the business of building around Sam Darnold and giving him a fair shake to prove himself. That makes them an ideal trade-back candidate for a quarterback-needy team. Hold that thought...let’s get weird!
You don’t often see trade-ups this early for non-quarterback prospects, but the Cincinnati Bengals need a player such as Penei Sewell. With Miami also rumored to be interested, you are playing with fire, waiting until fifth overall. Settling for a player like Samuel Cosmi, Rashawn Slater, or Christian Darrisaw would be a massive reach. Get your pro bowl left tackle for the next decade and protect quarterback Joe Burrow.
3. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
WE HAVE A TRADE! The Philadelphia Eagles trade their 2021 first-round pick (#6 overall), a 2021 third-round pick (#84 overall) and defensive end Derek Barnett to the Miami Dolphins for the #3 selection.
We have another trade! With Penei Sewell off the board and an array of talented pass-catchers to choose from, the Dolphins become another key trade back piece. With the recent Carson Wentz deal, the Eagles are left toying with the idea of whether second-year pro Jalen Hurts is the starter moving forward. An odd selection from the start, a former second-round pick with four career starts, isn’t going to prevent Philadelphia from selecting a quarterback they like.
While Trey Lance might offer a higher upside than Fields long term, it might be a hard sell to the fan base, taking another North Dakota State quarterback after how the Wentz era ended. From a talent perspective, Fields is well worth this selection. The inability to cultivate that talent will be crucial for new head coach Nick Sirianni and company.
4. Carolina Panthers (via ATL): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
WE HAVE A TRADE! The Carolina Panthers trade their 2021 first-round pick (#8 overall), a 2021 fourth-round pick (#118 overall) and a 2022 second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for the #4 selection.
Three straight trades, are you kidding me? Highly unlikely but with so much movement early and a run on quarterbacks at the start, teams could begin to get desperate. While the Atlanta Falcons could potentially be in the quarterback market with the Matt Ryan era nearing an end, accumulating further draft capital could be an interesting proposition.
With Teddy Bridgewater on a team-friendly contract, the Panthers have some flexibility to take a gamble on a developmental signal-caller who could use a bit of an acclimation period. For the team that is willing to stay patient with Lance, the long-term return could be astronomical. The talent is all there to be special.
5. New York Jets: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
After a trade back, the Jets look to strengthen the skill position, with arguably the most dynamic pass-catcher in the class. Label him a tight end but Kyle Pitts is a moving chess piece that is a tough assignment for defenders of all shapes and sizes.
6. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
Although Ja’Marr Chase is the consensus WR1 for many, the separation is not so much as some may think. With outside wide receivers such as DeVante Parker and Preston Williams already in place, the Dolphins need a speed element to bring an added dimension to the young offense. Throw in the relationship Waddle and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have going back to their days at Alabama and this fit makes a lot of sense.
7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
With Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola set to hit free agency, the Lions are in desperate need of playmakers on the perimeter. Luckily for them, the best perimeter receiver just fell right into their laps. It’s easy to forget just how dominant Chase was in 2019 at 19 years old. He has all the makings of a superstar on the next level.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
This is a dream scenario for Atlanta, as they can move back, accumulate more draft capital and still get their quarterback of the future. Wilson is arguably the biggest riser in the 2021 NFL Draft class. His style isn’t for every franchise but he fits perfectly with where the NFL seems to be trending.
9. Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
The Denver Broncos could be heavily involved in the quarterback conversation but unfortunately, the drop off after the top four is massive. Instead, they opt for the best player available here in Parsons, a versatile defender who can line up at various positions. He brings a dynamic element to the second level that the Broncos currently lack.
10. Dallas Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Aside from locking up quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term deal, upgrading the Cowboys' secondary is imperative heading into the offseason. Either Jaycee Horn or Patrick Surtain Jr. of Alabama would be fantastic fits. Ultimately, the athletic upside and coverage versatility Horn brings just might win out.
11. New York Giants: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is fresh off of one of the greatest seasons in college football history. The sleek playmaker is a multi-level threat that can be a huge bump for the Giants offense, which is still trying to find its identity.
12. San Francisco 49ers: Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama
Running a cover three heavy defensive system, Surtain Jr. possesses the type of athletic profile that is paramount for the 49ers scheme. With size, length and outstanding eye discipline, he is a plug-and-play starter for years to come in place of free agent Richard Sherman.
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
The Los Angeles Chargers require major upgrades along the entire offensive line. Darrisaw put together a dominant 2020 season, ascending to potentially being the second offensive lineman off the board. He is a plug-and-play offensive tackle for years to come.
14. Minnesota Vikings: Rashawn Slater, IOL, Northwestern
Interior offensive line is not the sexy pick but the Vikings were an absolute mess in 2020. Adding Slater, who can also slot into multiple spots, provides great value. Ge could start or back up all five positions up front in a pinch.
15. New England Patriots: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
An outstanding route runner with a smooth athletic profile, long body and sticky hands, Bateman has flashed glimpses of dominance during his time with the Golden Gophers. He is everything that the Patriots are in dire need of.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
Rumors continue to swirl that Patrick Peterson may be on the way out this offseason. Even if he’s retained, there is a major need opposite him. Stokes ascended to one of the top cornerbacks, not only in the SEC but in all of college football this past season. Possessing a smooth athletic profile and great instincts, Stokes can fit into a variety of coverages.
17. Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
The Raiders roster has been steadily built, without a ton of glaring weaknesses. Defensively, there is a lack of identity. Even after spending money on Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkowski the last offseason, the linebacker unit was extremely underwhelming. Bolton brings a high level of energy and physicality that is infectious to everyone around him.
18. Tennessee Titans (via Miami): Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia
WE HAVE A TRADE! The Tennessee Titans trade their 2021 first-round pick (#22 overall) a 2022 third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for the #18 selection.
Despite falling short of expectations, defensive end Harold Landry is still a talented pass-rusher who is in desperate need of a bookend partner. Enter Ojulari, who fits the physical profile the Titans would like to add to the position. There is a lot of Yannick Ngakoue to his game.
19. Washington Football Team: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
Life after Trent Williams was unspectacular in 2020, as most could have predicted. An upgrade is needed and painfully obvious. Cosmi has all the tools to develop into a notable blindside protector early in his career. Length, athleticism, experience - it’s all there for Cosmi to thrive.
20. Chicago Bears: Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC
With Mac Jones remaining the only viable option here at quarterback, Chicago would be better served to turn their attention elsewhere. Like most teams, the Bears need upgrades on the offensive line and Vera-Tucker brings flexibility to play several different spots on the line.
21. Indianapolis Colts: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
Without a worthy left tackle prospect on the board, Jalen Mayfield is a conversion player who has the requisite athletic traits to make the transition. Operating the right tackle side for the Wolverines during his career, Mayfield has an appealing skill-set to man the blind side at the next level.
22. Miami Dolphins: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
After moving back, the Dolphins took a massive swing for their fences, reeling in former top recruit Jaelan Phillips. After beginning his career at UCLA, concussions placed his future in jeopardy. After a brief retirement, he made the move to the Hurricanes. In 2020, he took the reps vacated by Gregory Rousseau after his opt-out and flourished. On the hoof, you won’t find many more impressive athletes than Phillips. If he can stay healthy, his potential is unlimited.
23. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks): Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
It figures that the pick acquired for Jamal Adams in exchange with Seattle would lead to a defensive back. Farley makes a good argument as the most talented cornerback in the 2021 class in terms of overall talent. Still relatively new to the position, he opted out of the 2020 season, which did not help in the experience department. However, he possesses all the tools to develop into a lockdown corner, with outstanding length, athleticism and ball skills.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
With Maurkice Pouncey's retirement, pending free agent status of Alejandro Villanueva and injury to Zach Banner, the Steelers are in serious need of offensive line help. Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown possesses the highest upside of any offensive lineman in the 2021 class outside of Penei Sewell. Blessed with outstanding length and athleticism, he projects as a high-level starter at either left or right tackle.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LA Rams): Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama
Jacksonville de facto general manager Trent Baalke owns a reputation for selecting the best player. The Jaguars roster is bad, to put it nicely. With holes everywhere, taking the best players available is the right way to go. Barmore is a penetration-style interior defensive lineman who makes everyone around him better.
26. Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
There is no better fit for Cleveland than Jeremiah Owusu-Koaramoah, who has proven to be a fierce playmaker, something the Browns sorely lack. As he proved playing the rover position for Notre Dame, ‘JOK’ is the type of versatile piece that brings an endless possibility to a defense.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
The slide finally ends for Rousseau with an organization that has been known to recognize the value. Rousseau has mentioned Calais Campbell as a player that he looks up to. What better way than for him to learn under Campbell while providing reinforcement up front.
28. New Orleans Saints: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
The aforementioned Ravens traded up to leapfrog the Saints a year ago to steal linebacker Patrick Queen right out from underneath them. This time, the Saints get the second level piece they crave in Collins, who is the type of versatile weapon that can create opposing offensive coordinators a ton of headaches.
29. Green Bay Packers: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Green Bay has ignored the wide receiver position for too long. Outside of Davante Adams, no one in the wide receiver room puts fear into opponents. Add in the yards after catchability of Moore, who assumes the Randall Cobb role but with more speed and physicality.
30. Buffalo Bills: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
The Buffalo offense became very one-dimensional down the stretch. Even with Josh Allen playing at an MVP level, improving the run game should be paramount. With one-speed backs such as Zack Moss and Devin Singletary currently shouldering the load, Etienne could bring big-play excitement from out of the backfield.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
We all saw the chaos that ensued during the Super Bowl after the Chiefs' offensive line was banged up early. It’s a good bet that Kansas City selects a versatile offensive lineman who can potentially line up in various positions. Whether he fits in inside or out, Jenkins is a rock-solid football player who plays the game violently.
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
When you are the reigning Super Bowl champions, you can afford the luxury to sit back and take the best football player on the board. With Shaq Barrett set to hit free agency and Jason Pierre-Paul turning 33 years old heading into next season, a talent like Kwity Paye is too much to pass up on. With his combination of physical tools, the Buccaneers would be in good hands on the edge for years to come.
SECOND ROUND
33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
34. New York Jets: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
35. Atlanta Falcons: Carlos Basham Jr., DL, Wake Forrest
36. Miami Dolphins: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
37. Philadelphia Eagles: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
38. Cincinnati Bengals: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
39. Carolina Panthers: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
40. Denver Broncos: Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
41. Detroit Lions: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
42. New York Giants: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
43. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee
44. Dallas Cowboys: Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington
45. Jacksonville Jaguars: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
46. New England Patriots: Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas
47. Los Angeles Chargers: Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State
48. Las Vegas Raiders: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
49. Arizona Cardinals: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
50. Miami Dolphins: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
51. Washington Football Team: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
52. Chicago Bears: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
53. Tennessee Titans: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
54. Indianapolis Colts: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State
56. Seattle Seahawks: Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh
57. Los Angeles Rams: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
58. Baltimore Ravens: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
59. Cleveland Browns: Joe Tryon, DE, Washington
60. New Orleans Saints: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
61. Buffalo Bills: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
62. Green Bay Packers: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
THIRD ROUND
65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
66. New York Jets: Elerson Smith, DE, Northern Iowa
67. Houston Texans: Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma
68. Atlanta Falcons: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
69. Cincinnati Bengals: Aaron Banks, IOL, Notre Dame
70. Philadelphia Eagles: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
71. Denver Broncos: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
72. Detroit Lions: Alex Leatherwood, IOL, Alabama
73. Carolina Panthers: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
74. Washington Football Team: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
75. Dallas Cowboys: D’Ante Smith, OT, ECU
76. New York Giants: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
77. Los Angeles Chargers: Elijah Molden, DB, Washington
78. Minnesota Vikings: Daviyon Nixon, IDL, Iowa
79. Arizona Cardinals: Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama
80. Las Vegas Raiders: Tommy Togiai, IDL, Ohio State
81. Miami Dolphins, Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
82. Washington Football Team: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
83. Chicago Bears: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
84. Miami Dolphins (via Philadelphia): Trey Hill, IOL, Georgia
85. Tennessee Titans: Jay Tufele, IDL, USC
86. New York Jets: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
87. Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
88. Detroit Lions: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
89. Cleveland Browns: Richie Grant, S, UCF
90. Minnesota Vikings: James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
91. Cleveland Browns: Darius Stills, IDL, West Virginia
92. Green Bay Packers: Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State
93. Buffalo Bills: Quincy Roche, DE, Miami
94. Kansas City Chiefs: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dayo Odeyingbo, DL, Vanderbilt
96. New England Patriots: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
97. Los Angeles Chargers: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
98. New Orleans Saints: Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell, WR, Louisville
99. Dallas Cowboys: Cameron Sample, DL, Tulane
100. Tennessee Titans: Shaun Wade, DB, Ohio State
101. Los Angeles Rams: Quinn Meinerz, IOL, UW-Whitewater
102. San Francisco 49ers: Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri
103. Los Angeles Rams: Payton Turner, DL, Houston
104. Baltimore Ravens: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
105. New Orleans Saints: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
Don't blink! The NFL Draft season is flying by! It is officially rumor mill season and you are bound to hear a million different scenarios until April rolls around. Need more mock drafts in your life? Keep an eye out for next Monday, where NFL Draft Bible has you covered every week for 'Mock Draft Mondays!'
