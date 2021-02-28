2021 NFL Mock Draft Monday: The Jacksonville Jaguars strike big with both first-round picks

What’s the point of mock drafts? It is clearly not to be perfect. Teams like the Seattle Seahawks make sure of that. In reality, you are lucky to get more than a few predictions correct when all is said and done.

No, mock drafts are to make you think. Think about all the possibilities, combinations and fits that you never considered. How often do you see a pick flash across the screen and your jaw immediately drops? It never fails.

On top of fits, this mock will explore a couple of trade scenarios. On the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft, we saw minimal movement, mostly due to teams navigating the process virtually for the first time. Now that organizations are more prepared, there could be an increase in trade possibilities, especially with several quarterback starved franchises.

Since the Deshaun Watson situation is too much of a wild card at the present time, that is one scenario that has been eliminated from this exercise. Let’s explore the possibilities. Sit back, buckle up and open your mind!

FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

The further we get into the draft process, the more chatter will ensue surrounding the “battle for QB1” and the threats to take down the golden boy. Quite simply, it’s people getting bored. Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars; write it in ink.

2. . Cincinnati Bengals (Trade with NYJ): Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

WE HAVE A TRADE! The Cincinnati Bengals trade their 2021 first-round pick (#5 overall), a 2021 fourth-round pick (# 110 overall) and a 2022 second-round pick to the New York Jets for the #2 selection.

We have our first trade destination. It has been rumored that the New York Jets might be in the business of building around Sam Darnold and giving him a fair shake to prove himself. That makes them an ideal trade-back candidate for a quarterback-needy team. Hold that thought...let’s get weird!

You don’t often see trade-ups this early for non-quarterback prospects, but the Cincinnati Bengals need a player such as Penei Sewell. With Miami also rumored to be interested, you are playing with fire, waiting until fifth overall. Settling for a player like Samuel Cosmi, Rashawn Slater, or Christian Darrisaw would be a massive reach. Get your pro bowl left tackle for the next decade and protect quarterback Joe Burrow.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

WE HAVE A TRADE! The Philadelphia Eagles trade their 2021 first-round pick (#6 overall), a 2021 third-round pick (#84 overall) and defensive end Derek Barnett to the Miami Dolphins for the #3 selection.

We have another trade! With Penei Sewell off the board and an array of talented pass-catchers to choose from, the Dolphins become another key trade back piece. With the recent Carson Wentz deal, the Eagles are left toying with the idea of whether second-year pro Jalen Hurts is the starter moving forward. An odd selection from the start, a former second-round pick with four career starts, isn’t going to prevent Philadelphia from selecting a quarterback they like.

While Trey Lance might offer a higher upside than Fields long term, it might be a hard sell to the fan base, taking another North Dakota State quarterback after how the Wentz era ended. From a talent perspective, Fields is well worth this selection. The inability to cultivate that talent will be crucial for new head coach Nick Sirianni and company.

4. Carolina Panthers (via ATL): Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

WE HAVE A TRADE! The Carolina Panthers trade their 2021 first-round pick (#8 overall), a 2021 fourth-round pick (#118 overall) and a 2022 second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for the #4 selection.

Three straight trades, are you kidding me? Highly unlikely but with so much movement early and a run on quarterbacks at the start, teams could begin to get desperate. While the Atlanta Falcons could potentially be in the quarterback market with the Matt Ryan era nearing an end, accumulating further draft capital could be an interesting proposition.

With Teddy Bridgewater on a team-friendly contract, the Panthers have some flexibility to take a gamble on a developmental signal-caller who could use a bit of an acclimation period. For the team that is willing to stay patient with Lance, the long-term return could be astronomical. The talent is all there to be special.

5. New York Jets: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

After a trade back, the Jets look to strengthen the skill position, with arguably the most dynamic pass-catcher in the class. Label him a tight end but Kyle Pitts is a moving chess piece that is a tough assignment for defenders of all shapes and sizes.

Watch the Prospect Prophets interview with Kyle Pitts

6. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Although Ja’Marr Chase is the consensus WR1 for many, the separation is not so much as some may think. With outside wide receivers such as DeVante Parker and Preston Williams already in place, the Dolphins need a speed element to bring an added dimension to the young offense. Throw in the relationship Waddle and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have going back to their days at Alabama and this fit makes a lot of sense.

7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

With Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola set to hit free agency, the Lions are in desperate need of playmakers on the perimeter. Luckily for them, the best perimeter receiver just fell right into their laps. It’s easy to forget just how dominant Chase was in 2019 at 19 years old. He has all the makings of a superstar on the next level.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

This is a dream scenario for Atlanta, as they can move back, accumulate more draft capital and still get their quarterback of the future. Wilson is arguably the biggest riser in the 2021 NFL Draft class. His style isn’t for every franchise but he fits perfectly with where the NFL seems to be trending.

9. Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The Denver Broncos could be heavily involved in the quarterback conversation but unfortunately, the drop off after the top four is massive. Instead, they opt for the best player available here in Parsons, a versatile defender who can line up at various positions. He brings a dynamic element to the second level that the Broncos currently lack.

10. Dallas Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Aside from locking up quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term deal, upgrading the Cowboys' secondary is imperative heading into the offseason. Either Jaycee Horn or Patrick Surtain Jr. of Alabama would be fantastic fits. Ultimately, the athletic upside and coverage versatility Horn brings just might win out.

11. New York Giants: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is fresh off of one of the greatest seasons in college football history. The sleek playmaker is a multi-level threat that can be a huge bump for the Giants offense, which is still trying to find its identity.

12. San Francisco 49ers: Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama

Running a cover three heavy defensive system, Surtain Jr. possesses the type of athletic profile that is paramount for the 49ers scheme. With size, length and outstanding eye discipline, he is a plug-and-play starter for years to come in place of free agent Richard Sherman.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

The Los Angeles Chargers require major upgrades along the entire offensive line. Darrisaw put together a dominant 2020 season, ascending to potentially being the second offensive lineman off the board. He is a plug-and-play offensive tackle for years to come.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Rashawn Slater, IOL, Northwestern

Interior offensive line is not the sexy pick but the Vikings were an absolute mess in 2020. Adding Slater, who can also slot into multiple spots, provides great value. Ge could start or back up all five positions up front in a pinch.

15. New England Patriots: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

An outstanding route runner with a smooth athletic profile, long body and sticky hands, Bateman has flashed glimpses of dominance during his time with the Golden Gophers. He is everything that the Patriots are in dire need of.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Rumors continue to swirl that Patrick Peterson may be on the way out this offseason. Even if he’s retained, there is a major need opposite him. Stokes ascended to one of the top cornerbacks, not only in the SEC but in all of college football this past season. Possessing a smooth athletic profile and great instincts, Stokes can fit into a variety of coverages.

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

The Raiders roster has been steadily built, without a ton of glaring weaknesses. Defensively, there is a lack of identity. Even after spending money on Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkowski the last offseason, the linebacker unit was extremely underwhelming. Bolton brings a high level of energy and physicality that is infectious to everyone around him.

18. Tennessee Titans (via Miami): Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia

WE HAVE A TRADE! The Tennessee Titans trade their 2021 first-round pick (#22 overall) a 2022 third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for the #18 selection.

Despite falling short of expectations, defensive end Harold Landry is still a talented pass-rusher who is in desperate need of a bookend partner. Enter Ojulari, who fits the physical profile the Titans would like to add to the position. There is a lot of Yannick Ngakoue to his game.

19. Washington Football Team: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Life after Trent Williams was unspectacular in 2020, as most could have predicted. An upgrade is needed and painfully obvious. Cosmi has all the tools to develop into a notable blindside protector early in his career. Length, athleticism, experience - it’s all there for Cosmi to thrive.

20. Chicago Bears: Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC

With Mac Jones remaining the only viable option here at quarterback, Chicago would be better served to turn their attention elsewhere. Like most teams, the Bears need upgrades on the offensive line and Vera-Tucker brings flexibility to play several different spots on the line.

21. Indianapolis Colts: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Without a worthy left tackle prospect on the board, Jalen Mayfield is a conversion player who has the requisite athletic traits to make the transition. Operating the right tackle side for the Wolverines during his career, Mayfield has an appealing skill-set to man the blind side at the next level.

22. Miami Dolphins: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

After moving back, the Dolphins took a massive swing for their fences, reeling in former top recruit Jaelan Phillips. After beginning his career at UCLA, concussions placed his future in jeopardy. After a brief retirement, he made the move to the Hurricanes. In 2020, he took the reps vacated by Gregory Rousseau after his opt-out and flourished. On the hoof, you won’t find many more impressive athletes than Phillips. If he can stay healthy, his potential is unlimited.

23. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks): Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

It figures that the pick acquired for Jamal Adams in exchange with Seattle would lead to a defensive back. Farley makes a good argument as the most talented cornerback in the 2021 class in terms of overall talent. Still relatively new to the position, he opted out of the 2020 season, which did not help in the experience department. However, he possesses all the tools to develop into a lockdown corner, with outstanding length, athleticism and ball skills.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

With Maurkice Pouncey's retirement, pending free agent status of Alejandro Villanueva and injury to Zach Banner, the Steelers are in serious need of offensive line help. Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown possesses the highest upside of any offensive lineman in the 2021 class outside of Penei Sewell. Blessed with outstanding length and athleticism, he projects as a high-level starter at either left or right tackle.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LA Rams): Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama

Jacksonville de facto general manager Trent Baalke owns a reputation for selecting the best player. The Jaguars roster is bad, to put it nicely. With holes everywhere, taking the best players available is the right way to go. Barmore is a penetration-style interior defensive lineman who makes everyone around him better.

26. Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

There is no better fit for Cleveland than Jeremiah Owusu-Koaramoah, who has proven to be a fierce playmaker, something the Browns sorely lack. As he proved playing the rover position for Notre Dame, ‘JOK’ is the type of versatile piece that brings an endless possibility to a defense.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

The slide finally ends for Rousseau with an organization that has been known to recognize the value. Rousseau has mentioned Calais Campbell as a player that he looks up to. What better way than for him to learn under Campbell while providing reinforcement up front.

28. New Orleans Saints: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

The aforementioned Ravens traded up to leapfrog the Saints a year ago to steal linebacker Patrick Queen right out from underneath them. This time, the Saints get the second level piece they crave in Collins, who is the type of versatile weapon that can create opposing offensive coordinators a ton of headaches.

29. Green Bay Packers: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Green Bay has ignored the wide receiver position for too long. Outside of Davante Adams, no one in the wide receiver room puts fear into opponents. Add in the yards after catchability of Moore, who assumes the Randall Cobb role but with more speed and physicality.

30. Buffalo Bills: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

The Buffalo offense became very one-dimensional down the stretch. Even with Josh Allen playing at an MVP level, improving the run game should be paramount. With one-speed backs such as Zack Moss and Devin Singletary currently shouldering the load, Etienne could bring big-play excitement from out of the backfield.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

We all saw the chaos that ensued during the Super Bowl after the Chiefs' offensive line was banged up early. It’s a good bet that Kansas City selects a versatile offensive lineman who can potentially line up in various positions. Whether he fits in inside or out, Jenkins is a rock-solid football player who plays the game violently.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

When you are the reigning Super Bowl champions, you can afford the luxury to sit back and take the best football player on the board. With Shaq Barrett set to hit free agency and Jason Pierre-Paul turning 33 years old heading into next season, a talent like Kwity Paye is too much to pass up on. With his combination of physical tools, the Buccaneers would be in good hands on the edge for years to come.

SECOND ROUND

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

34. New York Jets: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

35. Atlanta Falcons: Carlos Basham Jr., DL, Wake Forrest

36. Miami Dolphins: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

37. Philadelphia Eagles: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

38. Cincinnati Bengals: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

39. Carolina Panthers: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

40. Denver Broncos: Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State

41. Detroit Lions: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

42. New York Giants: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma

43. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee

44. Dallas Cowboys: Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington

45. Jacksonville Jaguars: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

46. New England Patriots: Joseph Ossai, DE, Texas

47. Los Angeles Chargers: Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

48. Las Vegas Raiders: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

49. Arizona Cardinals: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

50. Miami Dolphins: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

51. Washington Football Team: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

52. Chicago Bears: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

53. Tennessee Titans: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

54. Indianapolis Colts: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State

56. Seattle Seahawks: Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh

57. Los Angeles Rams: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

58. Baltimore Ravens: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

59. Cleveland Browns: Joe Tryon, DE, Washington

60. New Orleans Saints: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

61. Buffalo Bills: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

62. Green Bay Packers: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

THIRD ROUND

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

66. New York Jets: Elerson Smith, DE, Northern Iowa

67. Houston Texans: Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma

68. Atlanta Falcons: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

69. Cincinnati Bengals: Aaron Banks, IOL, Notre Dame

70. Philadelphia Eagles: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

71. Denver Broncos: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

72. Detroit Lions: Alex Leatherwood, IOL, Alabama

73. Carolina Panthers: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

74. Washington Football Team: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

75. Dallas Cowboys: D’Ante Smith, OT, ECU

76. New York Giants: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

77. Los Angeles Chargers: Elijah Molden, DB, Washington

78. Minnesota Vikings: Daviyon Nixon, IDL, Iowa

79. Arizona Cardinals: Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Tommy Togiai, IDL, Ohio State

81. Miami Dolphins, Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

82. Washington Football Team: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

83. Chicago Bears: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

84. Miami Dolphins (via Philadelphia): Trey Hill, IOL, Georgia

85. Tennessee Titans: Jay Tufele, IDL, USC

86. New York Jets: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

87. Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

88. Detroit Lions: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

89. Cleveland Browns: Richie Grant, S, UCF

90. Minnesota Vikings: James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

91. Cleveland Browns: Darius Stills, IDL, West Virginia

92. Green Bay Packers: Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State

93. Buffalo Bills: Quincy Roche, DE, Miami

94. Kansas City Chiefs: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dayo Odeyingbo, DL, Vanderbilt

96. New England Patriots: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

97. Los Angeles Chargers: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

98. New Orleans Saints: Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell, WR, Louisville

99. Dallas Cowboys: Cameron Sample, DL, Tulane

100. Tennessee Titans: Shaun Wade, DB, Ohio State

101. Los Angeles Rams: Quinn Meinerz, IOL, UW-Whitewater

102. San Francisco 49ers: Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

103. Los Angeles Rams: Payton Turner, DL, Houston

104. Baltimore Ravens: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

105. New Orleans Saints: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

Don’t blink! The NFL Draft season is flying by! It is officially rumor mill season and you are bound to hear a million different scenarios until April rolls around. Need more mock drafts in your life? Keep an eye out for next Monday, where NFL Draft Bible has you covered every week for ‘Mock Draft Mondays!’

