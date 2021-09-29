September 29, 2021
Myles Garrett Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Chicago Bears.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Chicago Bears.

Garrett racked up 4.5 of the team's nine sacks as the Browns defense completely took apart the Bears offense, only allowing 47 total yards and just one net passing yard. The 4.5 sacks sets a Browns franchise record for sacks in one game, surpassing Andra Davis, who recorded four in 2003.

If Garrett's production isn't impressive enough, he did it in only 37 defensive snaps. That's a sack for every 12.1 plays he was on the field.

That performance also has Garrett with the NFL lead in sacks with 5.5, moving ahead of Chandler Jones, who recorded all five of his sacks in week one of the season against the Tennessee Titans.

Garrett's record setting performance happened to coincide with unveiling his latest mural on Tuesday. The mural, which is located in Playhouse Square in Cleveland, is of his late grandmother, Juanita Garrett, who has had a significant impact on his life.

Garrett's performance on Sunday was extraordinary, fitting of a player that is expected to be a superstar as he endeavors to be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. It also was the best of a terrific team performance. From Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney Takkarist McKinley among others who stood out on the defensive line to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who had an outstanding game to a secondary that wrecked havoc both behind the line of scrimmage as well as down the field, it was a team effort to demolish the Bears offense. 

Certainly, Garrett is deserving of this award, but both he and the team in general have to be excited about what the entire defense was able to accomplish in that game.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won the game 26-6. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns9
