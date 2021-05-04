Myles Garrett Assures Fan No Lingering COVID-19 Issues

Cleveland Browns pass rusher and back to back All-Pro Myles Garrett assured a fan on Twitter he has no lingering issues with his lungs from COVID-19.

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett responded to a fan on Twitter asking him about his lungs, saying not to worry, that he's fine. Last year after Garrett contracted the COVID-19 virus, he disclosed that he had some issues with his longs and was doing treatments to improve it.

Garrett explained last year that he had issues keeping his wind coming off of the time he missed due to the virus. That included breathing therapy that attempted to reclaim his previous lung capacity.

When a fan asked him how his lungs were doing, Garrett responded, "I'm back don't worry."

This is welcome news for the Browns and fan as the lasting impact of COVID-19 is uncharted. There are athletes in sports that are still dealing with the effects from it including Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, who disclosed that he has to use an inhaler before games. Some athletes have been forced to stop playing their respective sports in college as well as the professional level due to issues they trace back to the virus.

With the additions the Browns have made and continue to make, they have aspirations not just to make return to the playoffs but with the hopes of making and winning the Super Bowl. Garrett figures to be a huge part of that, coming off his second All-Pro season.

If he can play the full season, Garrett has a great opportunity to break the record for sacks in a season of 14 set by Reggie Camp in 1984. Garrett has the talent to do far more and make a run at the single season sack record of 22.5 held by Michael Strahan since 2001.

