Myles Garrett on Former Teammate Kyle Allen's Request for Leniency: "He's Going in the Graveyard Too."

Cleveland Brown defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the upcoming road trip to Houston to face the Texans, answering questions about his shoulder, Deshaun Watson and his former teammate's plea for leniency.

When Houston Texans quarterback was asked about facing his former Texas A&M teammate, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Allen simply requested that his fellow Aggie, "Be nice." Friday, Garrett was asked if he would acquiesce to Allen's appeal.

"I'll lay him down a little bent gentler than some others, but he's going in the graveyard too."

The graveyard is a reference to Garrett's Halloween tradition of putting out markers for all of the quarterbacks he has sacked in his career. Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was already in it, but Garrett was part of two more sacks this past week. If Garrett gets Allen, he will not be spared from getting a spot in that tradition.

Garrett also responded to questions about the amount of double teams he's facing and his absurd pass rush efficiency this season as laid out on this chart.

He provided an update on his injury even if he's not willing to get into details as to what the injury is or what will be required to fully recover from it. It certainly sounds as though he will not be able to heal entirely until after the season.

Regarding his shoulder, Garrett said, " A little bit better than Sunday. It's going to be sore, it's going to be achy and just gotta deal with it."

He acknowledged that it's just going to be painful at times, which was the case last Sunday including when he slammed his helmet on the sideline due to the pain.

"Yea. That's just what it is. As soon as it's ready to settle in and feel a little bit better, going in and make another play or getting hit, whatever it is, that's part of the game."

Like every other player that has been made available to the media, Garrett was asked about Deshaun Watson and his upcoming debut. He echoed similar sentiments to the rest of his time, expecting him to knock off some rust, but find confidence and become the player he was brought in to be for the Browns.