Myles Garrett Ruled Out Against Jaguars

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that defensive end Myles Garrett will miss a second game, ruling him out for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and the mandatory 10-day period that comes with that not have him back until the following Tuesday.

That's before there's any consideration of symptoms or being able to test negative. Based on social media posts from Garrett, it doesn't seem as though he's experiencing symptoms as he was hoping to be back against the Jaguars. He noted that he'd need to get four sacks after teammate Olivier Vernon had three against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Browns defense was able to do enough to win the game against the Eagles, forcing a defensive touchdown, a safety, a forced fumble inside their own ten and another interception in the fourth quarter.

Vernon had three sacks while Adrian Clayborn chipped in 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble with Garrett out of the game.

The Jaguars are struggling at 1-9 and are coming off the worst game of their season. With or without Garrett, the Browns should feel confident they can win this game on the road.

The Browns are certainly hopeful they will have Garrett back the following two games when they face off against the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.

If the defense can get more contributions from the pass rush, which sustains when they get Garrett back, they will be a far more dangerous defense overall. For now, the focus is on Garrett's health and him coming back fully healthy, prepared to help the Browns make a playoff push down the stretch.