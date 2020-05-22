Data Suggests Myles Garrett Pretty Great

Myles Garrett was drafted with the first overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft with the execptation he would be a franchise-changing defensive end and while seem resistant to the notion, that's exactly what he is.

Garrett's disruption rate was the best in the NFL. He registered a pressure on 17.1 percent of dropbacks in 2019, which was the highest percentage posted by a player since the 2016 season. - Nick Shook

As Nick Shook points out in an article for NFL.com, Myles Garrett was the most disruptive pass rusher in the league last year, posting pressures on 17.1 percent of opposing drop backs. He racked up 10 sacks in 10 games and was on pace to shatter the Browns franchise record for sacks in a season, which stands at just 14 by Reggie Camp.

Even when Garrett wasn't sacking the quarterback, he was a consistent problem for which quarterbacks were always accounting. And that became painfully obvious when Garrett was out for the last six games of the season with his suspension for his actions in the brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns season ended that night the second the helmet hit Rudolph, because the Browns could simply not afford to lose their star defensive end. Olivier Vernon also was largely gone due to a knee injury, but the team's pressure rate dropped from 32.9 percent with Garrett to just 21.5 percent, basically down a third.

It's not always easy to appreciate just how great a player like Garrett is unless the quarterback is picking himself up after the play, but he's been everything the Browns have hoped for when on the field. The key is to just keep going while staying on the field for all 16 games. He should not only shatter the franchise record but could end up posting 20 sacks in a season at the rate he's progressing.

