BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Data Suggests Myles Garrett Pretty Great

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett was drafted with the first overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft with the execptation he would be a franchise-changing defensive end and while seem resistant to the notion, that's exactly what he is.

Garrett's disruption rate was the best in the NFL. He registered a pressure on 17.1 percent of dropbacks in 2019, which was the highest percentage posted by a player since the 2016 season. - Nick Shook

As Nick Shook points out in an article for NFL.com, Myles Garrett was the most disruptive pass rusher in the league last year, posting pressures on 17.1 percent of opposing drop backs. He racked up 10 sacks in 10 games and was on pace to shatter the Browns franchise record for sacks in a season, which stands at just 14 by Reggie Camp.

Even when Garrett wasn't sacking the quarterback, he was a consistent problem for which quarterbacks were always accounting. And that became painfully obvious when Garrett was out for the last six games of the season with his suspension for his actions in the brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns season ended that night the second the helmet hit Rudolph, because the Browns could simply not afford to lose their star defensive end. Olivier Vernon also was largely gone due to a knee injury, but the team's pressure rate dropped from 32.9 percent with Garrett to just 21.5 percent, basically down a third.

It's not always easy to appreciate just how great a player like Garrett is unless the quarterback is picking himself up after the play, but he's been everything the Browns have hoped for when on the field. The key is to just keep going while staying on the field for all 16 games. He should not only shatter the franchise record but could end up posting 20 sacks in a season at the rate he's progressing.

Related:

Myles Garrett As The Dark Knight

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the Top Running Back Tandems. Is Anyone Better Than The Cleveland Browns?

Running back tandems are a growing commodity in the NFL, do any of them top the duo that the Cleveland Browns have put together?

BrandonLittle

by

BrandonLittle

If Jets Want To Move Jamal Adams, Browns Would Have To Consider It

The New York Jets and Jamal Adams are at an impasse in talks about a contract extension, which has prompted reports that he could be traded. If that's true, the Cleveland Browns would have to see what the Jets would require to make a move to get Adams.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Kevin Stefanski, Bernie Kosar Bring It To "All In Challenge" To Raise Money For Those In Need

For anyone who has ever thought they could call plays better than a coach on Sunday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is giving them the chance, putting that honor and a number of other perks up for bid as his entry for the "All In Challenge".

Pete Smith

LB B.J. Goodson: "For Us To Be The Best Linebacker Corp Across The League. That Is My Job"

Thursday, one of the newest members of the Cleveland Browns had a conference call with the local media. B.J. Goodson, who figures to compete for a linebacker basically introduced himself and what he's in Cleveland to do.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire Area Scout From Green Bay Packers in Charles Walls

Cleveland Browns continue to develop their scouting staff with a new hire from the Green Bay Packers organization.

BrandonLittle

Bill Barnwell Ranks Offseasons: Browns Finish High, But AFC North Has a Strong Showing Overall

All four teams in the AFC North appeared to get better this past offseason. Bill Barnwell of ESPN notes this as he rates all 32 teams based on what they've done the past few months.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Mack Wilson To Naysayers: "My SZN. Pin This."

The Cleveland Browns locker room lost some familiar faces. So, younger players will need to step up such as Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips to name a few.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Jarvis Landry On Donovan Peoples-Jones: "I See Already That He Is A Hard Worker"

One of the topics Jarvis Landry addressed in his conference call with the local media on Wednesday was his relationship with Donovan Peoples-Jones, which existed before he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in April.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Beard Trim Latest Example That Ben Roethlisberger Never Comes Off Relatable

A seemingly harmless publicity stunt taking an odd turn is just the latest example of how difficult it's been for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to be embraced.

Pete Smith

by

golers

Browns Agree To Deals With Draft Picks Harrison Bryant, Donovan Peoples-Jones

As reported by Field Yates of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to deals with two of their draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class. Harrison Bryant, tight end from Florida Atlantic and Donovan Peoples-Jones, selected in round six from Michigan have agreed to rookie deals.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle