Myles Garrett Says Deshaun Watson is Special, Speaks on Off-Field Issues

Myles Garrett is happy to have Deshaun Watson on the field, speaks on the off the field issues Watson is facing.

Myles Garrett is at Browns’ OTAs, which are voluntary. On Wednesday afternoon the media had a chance to speak with the All-Pro pass rusher. Garrett spoke on having Deshaun Watson as a quarterback of the Browns and more.

Until the 23 civil suits are handled, there will continue to be talk of Watson’s off the field issues. Those questions will go to players and coaches, even if they should not.

“I don't know what happened, you don't know what happened ... I can't move based on here-say,” said Garrett.

Like everyone else in the Browns organization, Garrett rather let the legal issues solve themselves, and just focus on the football side of things. Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry have been adamant on letting the legal process play out.

“I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the executioner,” Garrett added.

As far as on the field, Garrett says that Watson is a special talent, that he’s not worried about having to play with another new quarterback.

“I've had like 80% of my team turnover in like six years.”

Browns will have multiple new starters on the team, different from last year. It could be for the better though, as the team looked to upgrade multiple positions.

