Skip to main content

Myles Garrett Signs With Klutch Sports Group

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has signed with Klutch Sports Group.


Myles Garrett is signing with a new agency, which will be Klutch Sports Group. Klutch is one of the most well-known sports agencies, mainly for their work on the basketball side.

Rich Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports and is a friend of LeBron James. James works with the agency as well, as well as many other NBA stars. Lakers forward Anthony Davis is another client of Klutch Sports.

Klutch Sports launched their NFL division in 2019, with one of their first clients is running back Melvin Gordon.

Signing Myles Garrett immediately gives Klutch Sports a player that is very marketable on their NFL side. It was a move that made sense for both sides.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last off-season, Garrett signed a five-year extension with the Cleveland Browns. The deal has him with the team through the 2026 season, Garrett will hit free agency in 2027, if he does not sign another extension before that year.

So, the two sides won’t need to work out a contract anytime soon. Though they may eventually move some money around. Garrett is a $12.9 million cap hit this coming season and it will jump to $29.1 million next year.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest on FanNation website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) picks up first quarter yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Jarvis Landry's Legacy with Cleveland Browns Doesn't Need Embellishment; It Stands on Its Own

By Pete Smith4 hours ago
80B851BA-1497-46E9-A91B-7950A7FA203B
News

Cloudy Future Between Bengals and Star Defender

By Brandon Little17 hours ago
Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Chris Hubbard: "Physically, I'm in a Great Place"

By Pete Smith19 hours ago
Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton (40) scores a touchdown on a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (not pictured) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Weekend Shooting Violence Hits Close to Home for Cleveland Browns

By Pete Smith20 hours ago
Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Waive a Cornerback Monday

By Brandon Little23 hours ago
Deshaun Watson Contract Implications For Team Building
News

NFL Officials to Meet with Deshaun Watson this Week

By Pete SmithMay 16, 2022
04CBEBCA-ECD2-4385-9C97-63F0D2D0BF09
News

Deshaun Watson to Treat Browns Offense to the Bahamas

By Brandon LittleMay 16, 2022
30AEAABF-2279-4C4B-9C3F-BC7E7D9CA770
News

Free Agent Ndamukong Suh Linked to Cleveland Browns

By Brandon LittleMay 15, 2022