Greg Newsome II to Miss Chargers Game, in Steps Greedy Williams Again

Greg Newsome was ruled out for the Los Angeles Chargers game as the team has no plan to rush him back.

Cleveland Browns will again be without rookie cornerback Greg Newsome this Sunday as head coach Kevin Stefanski ruled him out today. In steps Greedy Williams, another chance for the third-year player to leave his mark out there on the field.

Newsome is currently dealing with a calf injury that he suffered a couple of weeks ago. Williams got the start against the Minnesota Vikings and impressed. The LSU product had his first career interception and played well overall.

The team is not likely to rush back Newsome with the value that Williams is currently providing. If there is not a large fall-off in play it makes no sense to rush a young player back from an injury that could worsen if not healed properly.

Williams was able to matchup with the talent of the Vikings wide receiver room and will again have his hands full on Sunday against the Chargers. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are a great duo in the league and are off to a very good start in 2021.

Since Newsome was never placed on the injured reserve which requires a player to miss three games, it could be a hint he is back next week when the Browns host the Arizona Cardinals who are currently undefeated.

