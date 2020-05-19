NFL Changes Rule Regarding Assistants Being Interviewed For Coordinator Jobs

The NFL received significant headlines over a controversial idea to incentivize minority head coaching and executive candidates, which has been tabled for now, but they are taking steps to make it easier for all assistants to be considered for head coaching positions. Tuesday, the NFL approved a rule that eliminates the ability for teams to block interviews from assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions as reported by Albert Breer of TheMMQB.

In other words, if teams want to interview position coaches for their coordinator position, organizations can no longer stop them. This came up with the Cleveland Browns as they attempted to interview assistants, particularly with the San Francisco 49ers. The Browns attempted to interview Mike LaFleur, the team's passing game coordinator only to be blocked by Kyle Shanahan. The Browns viewed LaFleur as a potential offensive coordinator option, but Shanahan refused to allow them to interview him. He also turned down the Green Bay Packers, where LaFleur's brother, Matt.

The resolution also made it so teams can't block scouts from being interviewed for various executive positions. Particularly for playoff teams, even if contracts would run out of after the season, it was difficult for these individuals to get promoted because teams could block the initial request and basically count on the fact that the jobs would be filled and they would get their people back without issue.

The NFL is focused on improving the ability for minority candidates to get opportunities for higher profile roles within organizations and some of that comes in the form of enabling them to be interviewed without issue. This particular rule change benefits all candidates, regardless of race, but a baked in benefit would be that more minority assistant coaches and scouts would get opportunities to be interviewed for higher level positions, including coordinators, since so many head coaches hired are coordinators.