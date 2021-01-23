NFL Does Not Fine Chiefs Daniel Sorenson or Browns Mack Wilson For Hits in AFC Divisional Matchup

The NFL has determined that neither the helmet to helmet hit from Kansas Chiefs Daniel Sorenson on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins or the tackle made by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson on quarterback Patrick Mahomes required a fine.

The NFL has ruled that neither the hit Kansas City Chiefs defender Daniel Sorenson delivered on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins or the tackle Browns linebacker made on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warranted a fine.

Given the fact that "Dirty Dan" was not punished during the game and has not been punished by the league after the fact, the message being sent is that it was acceptable for Sorenson to lead with the crown of his helmet into the helmet of Higgins, despite the fact the rules specifically forbid it.

This is pretty problematic as that hit is not only dangerous for Higgins, who was hit in the side of his head by the crown of Sorenson's helmet, but it's also dangerous for Sorenson.

The illegal hit also played a role in causing Higgins to fumble, which then bounced into the end zone before going out of bounds, giving the Chiefs the ball at their own 20-yard line as a touchback. It was a significant turning point in the game and helped determined the outcome.

The Browns lost the game by 5.

Wilson's hit was not illegal. He tracked Mahomes down and made the tackle. The twisting of Mahomes was incidental to the tackle and nothing Wilson did was after the whistle or with the intent to injure Mahomes, who would be ruled out of the game and showing concussion-like symptoms immediately after the play.

Sorenson is effectively rewarded by opting for a dangerous and illegal tackle, because he's not been punished at all. This was despite rules analysts calling out that it was illegal live as the play was being reviewed. It was also in spite of the halftime coverage specifically pointing out that the call was missed and plenty of analysts calling it out after the game. It helped the Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship and while the NFL can't go back and fix the call after the fact, they can certainly do more than pretend an illegal hit was in fact legal to cover up poor officiating.

READ MORE: Defense: The Browns Need One, What They Need to Do to Get It