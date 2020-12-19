Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Ravens Marcus Peters Fined $12,500 For Spitting At Browns Jarvis Landry

The NFL weighed in on the question of whether Baltimore Ravens corner Marcus Peters spit on Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, fining Peters $12,500 for the incident.
Both Baltimore Ravens corner Marcus Peters and head coach John Harbaugh denied that Peters spit on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Monday Night Football, but the NFL has determined that he did and are fining him $12,500 for it.

Landry called Peters a coward for spitting on him when he wasn't looking as he wasn't unaware of the incident until it was brought to his attention after the game and he went back to see it on tape.

Peters responded, releasing the following statement.

“I didn’t spit at Jarvis. Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me – plain and simple.”

The NFL is taking the position that they don't know Peters, regardless of where he comes from, fining the corner for his conduct. Or perhaps that he has terrible aim and his spittle was meant for someone else.

Peters might want to enlist the help of former Major League Baseball player Keith Hernandez to explain away the spitting incident.

This is no different than the year before when Odell Beckham and Marlon Humphrey had a physical altercation and video showed Humphrey choking Beckham. Humphrey denied it as did the Ravens team website curiously, despite video evidence of the incident.

The Ravens won the game and the incident will likely be forgotten quickly as was the incident with Humphrey in 2019, but it's just more fuel to the fire in a growing rivalry between the two teams that has been reignited with the selections of Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs with the ball after a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) defend during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey speaks to the media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks through the line behind the block of offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (19) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs with the ball after a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) defend during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 6, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) walks to the locker room following a 17-12 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks through the line behind the block of offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
