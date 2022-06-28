According to a report, the NFL has told Deshaun Watson and the NFLPA that they will be pushing for an indefinite suspension.

It was recently reported that the NFL was pushing for an indefinite suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Now, according to a report, the league has informed Watson, NFLPA, and the disciplinary officer that they recommend a year-long suspension.

Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson will hand down the initial punishment to Watson. The hearing is set to begin on Tuesday and there is no timetable for how long it could take to reach a decision. If the NFL or NFLPA do not agree with the decision that Robinson submits they can appeal it to league commissioner Roger Goodell, who will have the final say in all of this.

Though Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by upwards of 30 massage therapists he continues to voice that he is innocent. Watson settled with 20 of 24 accusers who filed a lawsuit. The other four remain unsettled and could take a court decision.

Browns will know by training camp who their quarterback will be this season, and for how long. If Watson misses a whole year, things could get interesting. If Watson misses just several games it will be Jacoby Brissett under center.

