NFL Upholds Myles Garrett Suspension, Reduces Maurkice Pouncey's to 2 Games

Pete Smith

The NFL has released their rulings on the final two appeals heard on the brawl that occurred between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have ruled that they will uphold the suspension of Myles Garrett, which is for the rest of the season, including playoffs and requires Garrett to apply for reinstatement. Meanwhile, the suspension for Maurkice Pouncey has been reduced from three games to two, meaning he would miss the rematch against the Browns.

James Thrash listened to the appeals of the Browns players while Derrick Brooks heard those of the Steelers. 

The basis for Garrett's appeal was citing precedent. Previous acts involving a helmet have never had such a punishment and no on field act has ever resulted in an indefinite suspension.

Before the appeal came out, a report surfaced that Garrett's camp alleged that quarterback Mason Rudolph uttered a racial slur among the actions he took to incite Garrett into action. Garrett has never denied fault, accepting full responsibility. The mention of a racial slur seemed only in an attempt to help explain why he could be moved to such an act of rage.

The Browns are set to take on the Miami Dolphins this week without Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi. The Steelers will play the Cincinnati Bengals without Pouncey. The two teams meet again the following week, where Garrett and Pouncey will be out while Rudolph and Ogunjobi will be eligible to participate.

