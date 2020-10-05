SI.com
Nick Chubb Sustained MCL Sprain Will Go On Injured Reserve, Expected Back

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Nick Chubb sustained an MCL injury sprain that caused him to leave the game against the Dallas Cowboys. No specifics were given, but he did say that Chubb will go on injured reserve, but is expected back later in the year.

The current rules regarding injured reserve make it so a player must remain for three weeks. After that, a player can be activated at any point.

Stefanski was hesitant to put a timeline on the injury because of how hard Chubb works. There has been no mention of surgery, which would be positive. Still, the MCL impacts a player's ability to work laterally, which is a big part of Chubb's game.

Chubb was second in the league in rushing when he left the game against the Cowboys, having 335 yards on 57 carries. He also had four touchdowns and six explosive plays.

The Browns stayed dominant on the ground in the game against the Dallas Cowboys because the offensive line simply overwhelmed the Cowboys defense. Kareem Hunt was limited, so his status will be critical over the next few weeks.

D'Ernest Johnson came in and ran for 95 yards on 13 carries in the game, including a 28 yard run.

The Browns are scheduled to play the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers the next two weeks, who have impressive defenses, which will be all that much more challenging without Chubb. After those two, the Browns play at the Cincinnati Bengals and at home against the Las Vegas Raiders before their bye week.

The bye week might be the most reasonable target for Chubb's return, coming back for week 10 against the Houston Texans, which has been echoed by multiple reports.

