2020 Fantasy Outlook: Reasons To Avoid Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

Given the trends of his career, there is a worthwhile discussion on whether Odell Beckham's best has already come and gone. And for fantasy owners, if they go off of what they hope will happen as opposed data, they can find their whole season down the drain.

In his first three seasons in the NFL, Beckham averaged 95.8 yards per game and scored 35 touchdowns in 43 games. Compare that to his last three seasons where his average dropped to 74.6 yards per game and scored 13 touchdowns in 32 games.

Yes, Beckham missed a significant part of the 2017 season and he played hurt for all of 2019. Nevertheless, Beckham's career has been trending down since his rookie year. Obviously, much of that comes from teams trying to limit his impact, but taking Beckham and expecting 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns is aspirational at this point.

The Cleveland Browns made that bet when they traded for him. He had the worst year of his career in terms of yards per game at 64.7 and scored just four touchdowns. Healthy and playing in a more functional, logical offense, his numbers should improve. That still doesn't mean he's going to put up the numbers necessary to warrant the investment required to grab him in fantasy.

If Beckham can be acquired at a cost in line with a player that is good for 1,000 yards and around five touchdowns, he may reclaim some of his form from the past and become a great value, potentially helping fantasy owners with a league. Picking him with a premium pick may work out, but it comes with a level of risk that is probably best avoided.

Browns Sign Jedrick Wills To Fully Guaranteed Contract

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with first round pick Jedrick Wills, who signed his four-year contract worth $19.702 million on Tuesday.

Pete Smith

Unsolicited Advice For David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku switched agents and demanded a trade last week. Rather than telling him what he wants to hear, focusing on how he can best help himself now and going forward.

Pete Smith

Fallout From the Olivier Vernon Deal

The move to sign Olivier Vernon to a renegotiated deal clears up the defensive line situation for the Cleveland Browns, but it does have some ramifications for the Browns as well as Jadeveon Clowney.

Pete Smith

Browns Officially Lock Up Olivier Vernon For 2020, Signal End To Clowney Pursuit

After an endless amount of speculation regarding other edge defenders, the Cleveland Browns opted to make their commitment to Olivier Vernon official. They save a little bit of money and Vernon gets a guarantees and the peace of mind of knowing where he will be playing in 2020.

Pete Smith

Report: Raiders Make Offer To Jadeveon Clowney

Per a report from Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan in Denver, the Las Vegas Raiders have made an offer to Jadeveon Clowney with the intent of signing him to a contract.

Pete Smith

Can Damion Ratley Become the Browns Third Receiver?

Browns receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are recovering from offseason surgery. But Stefanksi still needs a WR3 and Damion Ratley may be the answer.

Shawn Stevenson

Mahomes Deal Could Dictate Future Quarterback Contracts, Including Mayfield, Garrett

The news of a Pat Mahomes contract extension isn't surprising, but the structure of the deal being based on a percentage of the salary cap is both surprising and forward thinking. That could impact the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

A Typical Rosenhaus Tactic, Njoku Demands Trade From Browns With No Leverage

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns, fresh off of hiring Drew Rosenhaus to be his agent.

Pete Smith

While Roger Goodell Stumbled Onto The Right Answer, Some Browns Must Clarify Troubling Relationship With Barstool

As clips of Barstool employees are being posted pointing out just how often they've trafficked in racism comes to light, Roger Goodell looks smarter for having turned down when he won an auction. Members of the Cleveland Browns, however, who say they are antiracist have ties to the company, which is a a troubling stance to take.

Pete Smith

If Cowboys Want Njoku, It's News To Them

Mike Fisher of Cowboys Maven looked into the report that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in acquiring David Njoku from the Cleveland Browns and got some interesting responses.

Pete Smith