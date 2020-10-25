Bad News Could Be Looming On Odell Beckham Jr. Injury, Tells Baker Mayfield to ‘Go Be Great’

After the Cleveland Browns victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Odell Beckham Jr would get an MRI Monday morning and he would not speculate the severity of the injury. It was not a great sign that Beckham was ruled out before halftime.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport put out a tweet basically saying that things do not look good for the star wide receiver. There is not a lot of optimism around the injury.

Baker Mayfield may have accidentally leaked some not so good news in his post game interview with CBS. Mayfield was persistent on how bad this was for Beckham, including Beckham telling him , “go be great”.

In the wake of Beckham’s injury, the offense looked to have opened up more. Mayfield played out of his mind completing 21 straight passes. Harrison Bryant and Donovan Peoples-Jones had their best games of their young careers, stepping up in the passing game. The reason for this is not visible yet, need to see a bigger sample size on the team without Beckham - which is likely happening.

The team is already without Nick Chubb for the next couple week, they will need to get him back to give this offense another playmaker, especially if Beckham’s season is potentially done.

It’s not a good thing to speculate on injuries, but this one does not seem to be going in a good direction for the Cleveland Browns. The continuance of good play from the tight ends, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and even rookie Peoples-Jones has never been more important.