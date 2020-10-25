SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Bad News Could Be Looming On Odell Beckham Jr. Injury, Tells Baker Mayfield to ‘Go Be Great’

BrandonLittle

After the Cleveland Browns victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Odell Beckham Jr would get an MRI Monday morning and he would not speculate the severity of the injury. It was not a great sign that Beckham was ruled out before halftime.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport put out a tweet basically saying that things do not look good for the star wide receiver. There is not a lot of optimism around the injury.

Baker Mayfield may have accidentally leaked some not so good news in his post game interview with CBS. Mayfield was persistent on how bad this was for Beckham, including Beckham telling him , “go be great”.

In the wake of Beckham’s injury, the offense looked to have opened up more. Mayfield played out of his mind completing 21 straight passes. Harrison Bryant and Donovan Peoples-Jones had their best games of their young careers, stepping up in the passing game. The reason for this is not visible yet, need to see a bigger sample size on the team without Beckham - which is likely happening.

The team is already without Nick Chubb for the next couple week, they will need to get him back to give this offense another playmaker, especially if Beckham’s season is potentially done.

It’s not a good thing to speculate on injuries, but this one does not seem to be going in a good direction for the Cleveland Browns. The continuance of good play from the tight ends, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and even rookie Peoples-Jones has never been more important. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals for week seven. Check for live updates throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Your tale of the tape for part two of the battle of Ohio. How to watch the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

Browns Odell Beckham Taken to Locker Room, Ruled Out

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has gone to the locker room after appearing to injure his knee early in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback

With pressure and pain mounting after a poor performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns quarterback needed to play well against the Cincinnati Bengals and ended up being the driving force in their victory.

Pete Smith

Browns Gameday Uniforms Reminiscent of Kardiac Kids

The Cleveland Browns uniform combinations worn versus the Cincinnati Bengals are reminiscent of the Kardiac Kids, who recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.

Shawn Stevenson

Both Browns and Bengals Will Miss Key Contributors for Matchup Sunday

Summary and analysis of the final injury report for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals prior to their week seven matchup in Cincinnati.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns are on the road to face AFC North division rival Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field for week six of the 2020 NFL season. Check for live updates throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Austin Hooper Out Sunday With Appendicitis, Will Have Surgery

Cleveland Browns tight end has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will miss Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals to have an appendectomy. The timetable for his return is unclear.

Pete Smith

Joe Mixon, William Jackson III Ruled Out Against Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals have ruled out both running back Joe Mixon and corner William Jackson III ahead of their rematch on Sunday.

Pete Smith

Jarvis Landry Playing Through Broken Rib; Admirable By Him, Avoidable For Team

Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry revealed he's been dealing with a broken rib, which helps illustrate how tough he is, but also raises questions about what the team is doing offensively.

Pete Smith