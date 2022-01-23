Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr. Departure in Cleveland Leads him to the NFC Championship Game

With the Rams defeating the Buccaneers, Odell Beckham Jr. will be playing in the NFC Championship game.

Last year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took home the Lombardi trophy, that will not be the case this season. With the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Buccaneers, Tom Brady will be starting the offseason sooner than he had hoped for. It means that Odell Beckham Jr. is one step closer to playing in the Super Bowl.

Beckham Jr. played his final game with Cleveland on Halloween against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At that time the Browns still had playoff aspirations, it was way earlier in the season. Beckham Jr. wanted to join a team that would give him a playoff shot too, he wanted to win.

This regular season Beckham Jr. player seven games for the Rams, totaling 305 yards, along with five touchdowns. But, it was his performance in the playoffs that was more impressive.

Last week Beckham Jr. had 54 yards and a score. This afternoon against Tampa Bay, Beckham Jr caught six passes for 69 yards. Six catches is more than Beckham Jr. had in a game with Cleveland this season. Cooper Kupp had another big game and you better believe Beckham Jr’s presence helps the cause.

Rams acquisition of Beckham Jr. has certainly helped them. They are a single game away from advancing to the biggest game of them all. Beckham Jr. gets the last laugh this season on talk of him being the reason it did not work in Cleveland.

Beckham Jr’s former teammates will likely be tuned in to see if he can make it to the Super Bowl next week. Whether the fans liked him at the end, his teammates did and still show their support on social media.

Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of a Cleveland Browns helmet prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Joewoods 1
Dec 22, 2019; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) stand in the tunnel before the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
