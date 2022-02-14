Odell Beckham Jr. Tore ACL Again, 2022 in Question



Odell Beckham Jr. received his first Super Bowl win last night, but it came at a tough cost. The former Cleveland Browns receiver tore the same ACL he did during the 2020 season, last night against the Bengals.

Before the injury happened Beckham Jr. had two catches for 52 yards and a score. The loss of the receiver was felt when he was sidelined. This now comes as a tough road in Beckham’s career — that he must travel again.

This will be the second rehab in a span of a couple years that the 29 year old will have to go through. As a free-agent to be, it’s tough to say where Beckham Jr. may land. Signing the player to anything substantial comes with a heavy risk. Odds are that after two of these ACL surgeries, you’re not going to be the same player.

Beckham Jr. could opt for a longer rehab and sit out the 2022 season, that may be best for the former All-Pro. Otherwise, it’s likely a one-year deal that is cheap and comes as a ‘prove it’ kind of deal.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

