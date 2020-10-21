SI.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Banned From LSU Facilities, Same Day As He Says He can Avoid Covid-19 Due To Mutual Respect

BrandonLittle

LSU ran through the college football last year and capped it off with a national championship, defeating the Clemson Tigers. After the game, Odell Beckham Jr. was noted to be handing out money to players in the locker room.

Well, we all know that would not go over well with the NCAA. Instead of being punished by the NCAA, LSU went ahead and implemented their own punishment. One of the things listed is that Beckham will be banned from any facilities of LSU’s for two years. Beckham was faulted for indeed hangin out $2,000 in cash, all coming in hundred dollar bills. LSU is also knocking off eight scholarships available to use over the next couple years. SI’s Ross Dellenger was the first on this news.

This comes in an already interesting day for the former Tiger. Today, he told media via Zoom that he basically has no worries of Covid-19 entering his body, because of “mutual respect”. That the virus wants no part of him and he wants no part of the virus.

This is just a few days after Beckham was sent home from practice because he was not feeling very well, in the end it was just precaution. Beckham kind of goes back on the fact that he could possibly have it, saying he didn’t want to possibly spread it if he did have it.

Sort of a silly thing of the star wideout to say, considering the death toll and the hundreds of thousands being affected by the virus itself. Not only was Beckham banned from his former college today for a couple of years, but his comments on the corona virus are oddly times as well. 

