Odell Beckham Has Torn ACL

Pete Smith

As first reported by Josina Anderson, but confirmed by the team, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has suffered a torn ACL, which will end his 2020 season.

On the first pass of the game, Baker Mayfield tried to target Beckham one on one down the right sideline, only to end up throwing the ball short and inside allowing the pass to be intercepted. When Beckham tried to come back and made the tackle, he twisted his knee and went to the ground.

Beckham walked off the field under his own power, but went right to the locker room where he was initially called questionable to return, but was quickly downgraded to out with an MRI pending.

This is only the latest injury the Browns have suffered this season, but it's one of the few that have had these type of lasting consequences. Grant Delpit, the team's rookie second round pick suffered a ruptured Achilles' which ended his season before it began. He was to be the team's starting free safety.

The Browns have suffered other injuries this season, but most of them are with the understanding that they will be back at some point this season. Beckham's season is over and his impact will likely be felt throughout the team.

In addition to his own impact on the offense, including major contributions to multiple wins including the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals the first time, Beckham demands extra attention from the defense, which potentially opens up other options within the offense.

The Browns will likely have to lean in to their tight ends more and utilize players like Rashard Higgins to step up and try to fill the void.

