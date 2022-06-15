One Reason Myles Garrett Didn’t go Through Pro Football Hall of Fame Museum

Cleveland Browns were in Canton today, and much of the team went through the Pro Football Hall of Fame Museum. Myles Garrett decided to sit this one out.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett joined his team today as they were in Canton, Ohio, for a walk through the Pro Football Hall of Dame, as well as a practice. Garrett did not go through the museum, sticking to what he said a week ago.

“I’ve kept myself from going because I don’t want to go until I’m in it,” Garrett said on June 10.

Garrett wants to warm his way into the Hall of Fame, there is nothing wrong with that. Garrett will one day be in it if his career trajectory to this point is any sign.

Joe Thomas is eligible to enter Canton when it’s time for the next voting, he should be a first-ballot Hall of Fame recipient. The Browns have 17 members in Canton, which is the sixth-highest in the entire league.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski understands the importance of going to Canton but understood where Garrett was coming from in the situation.

“Those type of things I will keep internal, but I understand his feelings on that,” Stefanski said Wednesday.

Though Garrett did not take a walk-through today, he will be in Canton before he knows it, as long as he keeps sacking the quarterback at a high rate. Garrett has 58.5 sacks through 68 career games.

