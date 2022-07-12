Skip to main content

Panthers Baker Mayfield Speaks on Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

It did not take long for the Carolina Panthers new quarterback to speak on his former team.

Newly acquired Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke out for the first Tuesday, since he was traded from the Browns. Mayfield did not hide the fact that he is looking forward to marching up with the team that drafted him.

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already,” Mayfield said.

Browns will travel south to take on the Panthers in week 1 of the 2022 season. If Mayfield wins the starting job he will get a chance to take on the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mayfield was drafted by the John Dorsey-led front office, so Andrew Berry inherited Mayfield when he took the job over. Mayfield did not hide he wanted to be somewhere he felt like he was wanted.

"A lot of ups and downs, a lot of things I learned, but when it came down to it, it was wanting a fresh start, wanting to be with a coach and a GM that truly wanted me, and just wanting the same

Scroll to Continue

Read More

thing, and that's to win football games.”

It is not necessarily that the Browns did not want Mayfield, it is that they found an upgrade and took that avenue. The move still has a bitter taste for Mayfield, even after his trade to the Panthers. Week 1 is shaping up to be a drama-filled game.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Denzel Ward Recognized as Top-10 Corner

By Evan Crowell5 hours ago
4781106B-03E8-40A4-AA69-4EDD81C597A1
News

When a Decision on Potential Suspension for Browns Deshaun Watson Could Come

By Brandon Little16 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

NFL Personnel Grades Myles Garrett As No. 2 Edge

By Evan CrowellJul 11, 2022
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) runs a drill during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

NFL Network Predicts Rookie Success For Perrion Winfrey

By Evan CrowellJul 10, 2022
51B10FAB-1EB9-4C52-BBAC-0A8F35FA7144
News

Tony Buzbee Says he Doesn’t Represent Accuser Who Had Son Undermine Claims

By Brandon LittleJul 8, 2022
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Mayfield Gone, the Browns are Likely Set at Quarterback Even if Watson Receives Lengthy Suspension

By Pete SmithJul 8, 2022
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report Includes Details Involving Watson Accuser's Son

By Brandon LittleJul 7, 2022
E35CB472-FEDF-4C15-B1CC-D42783D40DC9
News

Sit Down: Panthers Writer Talks Baker Mayfield Acquisition

By Brandon LittleJul 7, 2022