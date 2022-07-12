Panthers Baker Mayfield Speaks on Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

It did not take long for the Carolina Panthers new quarterback to speak on his former team.

Newly acquired Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke out for the first Tuesday, since he was traded from the Browns. Mayfield did not hide the fact that he is looking forward to marching up with the team that drafted him.

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already,” Mayfield said.

Browns will travel south to take on the Panthers in week 1 of the 2022 season. If Mayfield wins the starting job he will get a chance to take on the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mayfield was drafted by the John Dorsey-led front office, so Andrew Berry inherited Mayfield when he took the job over. Mayfield did not hide he wanted to be somewhere he felt like he was wanted.

"A lot of ups and downs, a lot of things I learned, but when it came down to it, it was wanting a fresh start, wanting to be with a coach and a GM that truly wanted me, and just wanting the same

thing, and that's to win football games.”

It is not necessarily that the Browns did not want Mayfield, it is that they found an upgrade and took that avenue. The move still has a bitter taste for Mayfield, even after his trade to the Panthers. Week 1 is shaping up to be a drama-filled game.

