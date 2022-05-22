Holding out: Panthers, Seahawks Still Interested in Browns Baker Mayfield

The wait is going to continue on for Cleveland Browns to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield. Teams still have interest in the former No. 1 overall pick, but the problem continues to be money, per multiple reports.

Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks are both still interested in Mayfield’s services, but they don’t want to pay nearly all of his contract. In the end, the Browns are likely going to have to take on half of the $19 million that Mayfield is due in the 2022 season. When you think about it, that is cheap for a starting quarterback, but there is no promise Mayfield will start.

When healthy, Mayfield has proven to be at least a capable starter in the league. The inconsistency has been real and it’s something that is undeniable, the top reason Deshaun Watson is now on the roster.

Panthers have the worst quarterback room in the league, but they don’t necessarily have to make a move for Mayfield. The team could wait for next year’s Draft class, though some people may be out of jobs at that point, with the losing it would take to secure Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Darnold starting is an option, he’s in his fifth year, coming from the same Draft class as Mayfield. If Mayfield is healthy, he’s certainly the best quarterback on the Panthers if he is there. Recovering from the torn labrum, Mayfield shouldn’t be far off from a full recovery.

This may drag out for the Browns until training camp, or they may resolve it prior to that. It is all about the timing, and the right things being put into place. If an injury occurs for a team, there opens a spot for Mayfield to land. Until something like that happens, the Panthers and Seahawks are going to be the teams to watch.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!