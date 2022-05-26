If the Cleveland Browns want to move Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, it’s going to take a hefty price.

Cleveland Browns continue to sit on Baker Mayfield and his contract worth nearly $19 million dollars. At the time, the Carolina Panthers continue to make the most sense, as well as the Seattle Seahawks. Per a recent report, the Panthers want the Browns to to take on as much as $14 million dollars of the contract.

“The Panthers had conversations with the Browns during the draft last month, according to two sources with knowledge of those discussions. But those conversations didn’t get far because the two parties couldn’t agree on the right price,” Jonathan Alexander of The Observer said.

“In a trade, Carolina wanted Cleveland to pay the majority of Mayfield’s $18.9 million guaranteed salary, somewhere in the range of $13-14 million.”

In other words, the Panthers would be paying less than $5 million for potentially their next starting quarterback. From Carolina’s standpoint, it’s understandable since they are already paying Sam Darnold the same fifth-year option that Mayfield is due.

Darnold is not their answer at quarterback, the team drafted Matt Corrall in the third-round, but they want him to be able to sit and learn.

Mayfield is currently staying away from the team as they get through OTAs, no decision has been made on if he will show up for mini camp. One option for the Browns is to keep him, lose him in free agency, potentially gain a comp pick.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!