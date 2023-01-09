Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis Remains in Critical Condition After Rescue

Peyton Hillis remains in critical condition following a water rescue where he saved the lives of his children, putting himself in peril.

Days after putting his own life at risk to save his children from drowning near Pensacola, Florida, Peyton Hillis remains in critical condition in the inventive care unit where he has remained since the January 5th incident.

When he was initially life flighted to a hospital for treatment, the biggest concerns were to his lung and kidneys. Now days later, the primary concern is Hillis's kidneys, according to WREG News Channel 3 in Memphis, Tennessee. Their reporting is referring to their status as a "great concern".

Initially, there were signs that he was improving despite the fact he remained unconscious. That came from his Uncle Greg Hillis, who posted the following to Facebook.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Greg wrote in a Facebook post. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving.”

Since that posting, updates have been few and far between regarding the former Cleveland Browns and Arkansas Razorbacks running back despite plenty of interest from concerned fans and people who simply appreciate the nature of the events and the heroism required.

Hillis and his family are entitled to any and all privacy they want during this traumatic situation. Any updates are entirely on their schedule. Everyone is simply rooting and praying for the best possible outcome for Hillis and his family.

As more information becomes available on, we will provide updates on his condition.