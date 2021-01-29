Baker Mayfield Was A Top 10 Quarterback This Season According To PFF

According to Pro Football Focus the Cleveland Browns have themselves one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

According to Pro Football Focus Baker Mayfield was a top-10 quarterback in the NFL during the 2020 season. PFF has Mayfield ranked as the sixth best passer in their rankings. Your top three are Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson took the top three grades.

A quarterback grade of 81.6 was given to number six, which is very good for the position. Mayfield climbed their rankings all season and was able to crack the top-10 with a very good second half of the year.

Mayfield’s touchdown to interception ratio was 26-8, a big improvement from last year’s numbers. Showing the efficiency that he did, Mayfield definitely looked like one of the better gunslingers in the league at times.

A subpar first half of the year likely stopped Mayfield from gaining any real accolades, but he simply brought “it” in the second half of the season. After week seven Mayfield threw just two interceptions, he refused to put his team in bad decisions with his passing. Stefanski and his offense have helped Mayfield show who he can exactly become and have paved the road for him to reach an elite level.

With hope for a full offseason unlike last year, six should only get better. The offense will likely stretch the field more next season if they can bring in a burner. For now, Mayfield was a highly graded player. Next year it could turn into personal accolades with his play if he can play like he did in the second half of the season.