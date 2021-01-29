Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Baker Mayfield Was A Top 10 Quarterback This Season According To PFF

According to Pro Football Focus the Cleveland Browns have themselves one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
Author:
Publish date:

According to Pro Football Focus Baker Mayfield was a top-10 quarterback in the NFL during the 2020 season. PFF has Mayfield ranked as the sixth best passer in their rankings. Your top three are Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson took the top three grades. 

A quarterback grade of 81.6 was given to number six, which is very good for the position. Mayfield climbed their rankings all season and was able to crack the top-10 with a very good second half of the year.

Mayfield’s touchdown to interception ratio was 26-8, a big improvement from last year’s numbers. Showing the efficiency that he did, Mayfield definitely looked like one of the better gunslingers in the league at times.

A subpar first half of the year likely stopped Mayfield from gaining any real accolades, but he simply brought “it” in the second half of the season. After week seven Mayfield threw just two interceptions, he refused to put his team in bad decisions with his passing. Stefanski and his offense have helped Mayfield show who he can exactly become and have paved the road for him to reach an elite level. 

With hope for a full offseason unlike last year, six should only get better. The offense will likely stretch the field more next season if they can bring in a burner. For now, Mayfield was a highly graded player. Next year it could turn into personal accolades with his play if he can play like he did in the second half of the season. 

AF7BF76B-C285-44AD-8CB7-2C63801B4A67
News

Baker Mayfield Was A Top 10 Quarterback This Season According To PFF

Jan 26, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; National wide receiver Tylan Wallace of Oklahoma State (2) runs a pass play during National team practice during the 2021 Senior Bowl week. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
News

13 Senior Bowl Fits For the Browns

FC82370A-5576-43A0-BF46-B0CA93B8334A
News

Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Named Coach Of The Year By 101 Awards

Browns Helmet
News

Ravens Awarded Two Draft Picks For Texans Hire; Browns Won't Be Far Behind

Oct 16, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) is sacked by Houston Cougars defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Senior Bowl: 4 Defensive Ends to Watch, 4 That Likely Won't Interest Browns

No one better to lead Browns defense against 49ers than Steve Wilks
News

Former Browns Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks Lands New Job

Cleveland Browns Deliver Decisive End to Pittsbur
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns 2021 Mock Draft, Vol. 3

3CD1121B-E41A-4F28-8D6E-D5FCF39CBD9F
Featured Content

Baker Mayfield Was Better Than Josh Allen In Playoffs For One Main Reason