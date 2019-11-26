Devlin Hodges to Start at QB Against Browns Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially going with Devlin Hodges against the Cleveland Browns in their rematch Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin made the announcement Tuesday, which means that Mason Rudolph has been officially benched.

Tomlin is hoping for Hodges to spark the Steelers offense the way he believes he did against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers offense was ineffective and impotent against the Browns in their first matchup, scoring a touchdown in the second half, but four Rudolph interceptions gave the Browns complete control of the football game.

Hodges has played in three games this season, including a pair of games when Rudolph was out with an injury. Last week, Tomlin inserted him into the lineup when Rudolph as struggling and was able to provide enough to beat the winless Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns have won three in a row and have an opportunity to sweep the Pittsburgh Steelers with a victory in Pittsburgh. That would make the team 6-6 and put them in promising position to grab what is likely to be the final wildcard slot.

Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson noted that he hoped Rudolph would start this week, saying, "I hope he plays. You see him last week?"