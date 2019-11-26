Browns
Devlin Hodges to Start at QB Against Browns Sunday

Pete Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially going with Devlin Hodges against the Cleveland Browns in their rematch Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin made the announcement Tuesday, which means that Mason Rudolph has been officially benched.

Tomlin is hoping for Hodges to spark the Steelers offense the way he believes he did against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers offense was ineffective and impotent against the Browns in their first matchup, scoring a touchdown in the second half, but four Rudolph interceptions gave the Browns complete control of the football game.

Hodges has played in three games this season, including a pair of games when Rudolph was out with an injury. Last week, Tomlin inserted him into the lineup when Rudolph as struggling and was able to provide enough to beat the winless Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns have won three in a row and have an opportunity to sweep the Pittsburgh Steelers with a victory in Pittsburgh. That would make the team 6-6 and put them in promising position to grab what is likely to be the final wildcard slot.

Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson noted that he hoped Rudolph would start this week, saying, "I hope he plays. You see him last week?"

Tale of Two Corners: Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams

Pete Smith
0

Since returning from hamstring injuries, Cleveland Browns corners Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams have been on opposite paths. Ward is thriving, returning to his rookie form while Williams is struggling with all of the added attention.

Browns Release DT Devaroe Lawrence

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence Tuesday. This creates the roster space needed to add Larry Ogunjobi back to the active roster, returning from his one-game suspension.

Myles Garrett Isn't Hiding From Scrutiny, Doing Local Charity Work in Wake of Suspension

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was supporting a charity he's been involved with Tuesday, answering some questions from the media. While some might opt to hide from the noise and scrutiny and no one would question them, Garrett's trying to focus his energy on something positive.

The Perception of Freddie Kitchens Changing?

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been scrutinized since the season started and when it got to 2-6, it looked like he'd be a one and done coach. Now, currently in the midst of a three game winning streak, is perception starting to change?

Baker Mayfield Gets Out of Hole He Dug, In Position to Thrive

Pete Smith
1 0

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield started the season playing poorly the first six games of the season. In the five games since the bye week, he's been able to improve dramatically, reversing his season and gives the team a chance to make the playoffs.

Browns Galvanized by League Office

Pete Smith
4 0

The handling of Myles Garrett's punishment and appeal have galvanized the Cleveland Browns locker room. In a moment when it seemed like there could be a fracture derailing their season, they have found common purpose and it could power them to a big victory Sunday.

Browns Add WR J'Mon Moore to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
0

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced they had signed wide receiver J'Mon Moore to their practice squad as they had two spots available, having signed Brandin Bryant and Porter Gustin Friday before their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Growth on Offense Still Rooted in Nick Chubb's Impact

Pete Smith
0

Improvement from the Cleveland Browns offense, particularly in the passing game bodes well for the team heading into their final five games, but it's still rooted in Nick Chubb's ability to impact the game.

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Game Thread

Pete Smith
1 0

The Cleveland Browns, trying to win their third game in a row, while trying to get past the events at the end of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are looking to get their third win of the season.

Mason Rudolph Lit the Match, Started the Fire, Fanned the Flames, Not Suspended

Pete Smith
287 11

The NFL announced that for their parts in the brawl on Thursday night, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received sizable suspensions while Larry Ogunjobi will be out one game. Mason Rudolph, the proximate cause of the entire situation and was responsible for escalating it, received no suspension.