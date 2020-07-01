BrownsDigest
Report: NFL Shortening Preseason, Weeks One and Four Gone.

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns and the rest of the National Football League will see two less weeks in terms of preseason games. A rumor that has been swirling around the league is true, per Pro Football Talk. Weeks one and four will be eliminated, teams will be playing their week two and three preseason games.

This comes shortly after the NFL announced that their would be no Hall of Fame ceremony or football game that weekend. This potentially could be the first of many moves that the league makes, due to the on going pandemic.

It isn’t for certain that we actually see an NFL season this year. It just depends how the COVID pandemic continues to develop into the late summer. Also, it’s been noted that training camp could eventually be pushed back.

For a team like the Browns, this is bad news. Bringing in a new staff, and quite a few new players, you want all of the reps you can get. Many teams are not going to be ready be week one, no where close to where they’d be in a normal year. Adjustments will certainly have to be made and it’s going to be that much more important for players to take part in the virtual workouts and such.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently said:

‪“If that does happen, we will be ready. Obviously, you want reps for your players from a learning standpoint and you want reps for players from an evaluation standpoint, but I am sure that whatever the rules are, they will be the same for all 32 teams and we will deal with it as it comes”‬

Unfortunate news for end of the roster players that hope to make the team, come week one. They’ll have less time to prove them selfs and less reps. This is just the latest in moves that are made in sports due to the coronavirus. 

