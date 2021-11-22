Browns Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin Will Practice This Week, Might Play Against Ravens

Monday after the victory against the Detroit Lions, head coach Kevin Stefanski had plenty of promising injury news both for players who were in the game as well as players who have been on injured reserve.

The Cleveland Browns injury news on Monday was arguably better than the game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday as head coach Kevin Stefanski said running back Kareem Hunt (calf) and offensive tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) would practice this week and might be able to play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had the ankle he had previously injured tested, which revealed no additional damage. He may also be able to play against the Ravens.

Should the Browns be able to get Donovan Peoples-Jones back from the groin injury that caused him to miss the Lions game, that would give the Browns potentially three impactful pieces on the offense back in the starting lineup when they need it the most.

Receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to play through the ongoing knee injury that he's been dealing with and aggravated against the Lions.

As for Baker Mayfield, Stefanski noted he's not 100 percent, that he's battling. He later added they trust the medical staff to decide whether or not Mayfield is cleared to play.

"We have to see how the next few days go. If he's ready to go, yes he'll start." Stefanski said of Mayfield. He also noted, "We'll never do anything that's not in the best interest of the team."

At 6-5, the Browns face the Ravens this week in Baltimore, have their bye week, then play them at home. A pair of pivotal games with another opportunity to get healthier, these games are massive in determining the Browns viability for the postseason.

