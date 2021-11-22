Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin Will Practice This Week, Might Play Against Ravens

    Monday after the victory against the Detroit Lions, head coach Kevin Stefanski had plenty of promising injury news both for players who were in the game as well as players who have been on injured reserve.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns injury news on Monday was arguably better than the game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday as head coach Kevin Stefanski said running back Kareem Hunt (calf) and offensive tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) would practice this week and might be able to play against the Baltimore Ravens.

    Rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had the ankle he had previously injured tested, which revealed no additional damage. He may also be able to play against the Ravens.

    Should the Browns be able to get Donovan Peoples-Jones back from the groin injury that caused him to miss the Lions game, that would give the Browns potentially three impactful pieces on the offense back in the starting lineup when they need it the most.

    Read More

    Receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to play through the ongoing knee injury that he's been dealing with and aggravated against the Lions.

    As for Baker Mayfield, Stefanski noted he's not 100 percent, that he's battling. He later added they trust the medical staff to decide whether or not Mayfield is cleared to play.

    "We have to see how the next few days go. If he's ready to go, yes he'll start." Stefanski said of Mayfield. He also noted, "We'll never do anything that's not in the best interest of the team."

    At 6-5, the Browns face the Ravens this week in Baltimore, have their bye week, then play them at home. A pair of pivotal games with another opportunity to get healthier, these games are massive in determining the Browns viability for the postseason.

    READ MORE: Browns Season Frustrating Enough Without Contrived Tripe

    Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) catches a pass out of the backfield in the third quarter during a Week 14 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns won 27-19, and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 1-12 on the season. Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns 12 8 2019
    News

    Browns Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin Will Practice This Week, Might Play Against Ravens

    11 seconds ago
    D9212367-C364-4530-A34E-8ED1ECF8DE1F
    Featured Content

    Winners & Losers: Browns Hold On Against Lions

    2 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski rects to a call during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Season Frustrating Enough Without Contrived Tripe

    3 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    AT 6-5, Where Are They Now?

    14 hours ago
    0CAFDEF3-3997-4B54-AD18-AE79E8F760B0
    News

    Baker Mayfield’s Wife Shares Post Defending Him, But Conversation Could Ensue

    18 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as Detroit Lions inside linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) goes for the tackle during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Survive Late Surge From Largely Toothless Lions

    18 hours ago
    FDC08A65-A2BF-415C-82D2-2BAC83F50C88
    News

    Inactive List For Cleveland Browns & Detroit Lions

    Nov 21, 2021
    8F1364CB-FDEB-4117-948E-E651EC59F6F8
    Game Day

    Where to Watch: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns

    Nov 21, 2021