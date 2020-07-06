Report: Raiders Make Offer To Jadeveon Clowney

The biggest free agent still available has received another offer from an NFL team. This time, the Las Vegas Raiders are reaching out to offer Jadeveon Clowney a deal per Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan in Denver. To this point, Clowney still hasn't made a decision.

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly been the team with the highest offer to Clowney, but he hasn't made it entirely clear what he wants. Reportedly, he would like to play for the Dallas Cowboys or the New Orleans Saints, but both have hurdles to clear to sign him, assuming they're even interested.

The Browns have a lot to offer Clowney, but whether it's the city, the ownership or simply the team's lack of proof, he hasn't accepted. The Raiders have some fans in the league, who think they will take a massive step forward, but that is asking a lot out of young players.

It's also not entirely clear whether the Raiders view him exclusively as a defensive end. They drafted Clelin Ferrell to be one end and appear to have found a gem in Maxx Crosby. The team also signed Carl Nassib to bolster the team's depth with a decently sized contract. Seemingly, this would enable Crosby to be totally focused on being a pass rusher when Clowney is there in base.

Maurice Hurst and Maliek Collins are anchoring the interior with Johnathan Hankins as a nose tackle option. P.J. Hall might be the odd man out there if the team is able to sign Clowney.

If the Raiders were able to get Clowney to sign, they could have a pretty interesting defensive line. Considering what they were able to add in free agency at linebacker, that might enable their defense to take a step forward. The secondary continues to be a major question mark.

Other than colors or perhaps the prospect of playing in Las Vegas, it's not terribly clear what makes the Raiders a more attractive destination than Cleveland, especially if the Browns are indeed offering more money. The Browns are better suited to maximize Clowney's ability.