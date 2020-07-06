BrownsDigest
Report: Raiders Make Offer To Jadeveon Clowney

Pete Smith

The biggest free agent still available has received another offer from an NFL team. This time, the Las Vegas Raiders are reaching out to offer Jadeveon Clowney a deal per Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan in Denver. To this point, Clowney still hasn't made a decision.

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly been the team with the highest offer to Clowney, but he hasn't made it entirely clear what he wants. Reportedly, he would like to play for the Dallas Cowboys or the New Orleans Saints, but both have hurdles to clear to sign him, assuming they're even interested.

The Browns have a lot to offer Clowney, but whether it's the city, the ownership or simply the team's lack of proof, he hasn't accepted. The Raiders have some fans in the league, who think they will take a massive step forward, but that is asking a lot out of young players.

It's also not entirely clear whether the Raiders view him exclusively as a defensive end. They drafted Clelin Ferrell to be one end and appear to have found a gem in Maxx Crosby. The team also signed Carl Nassib to bolster the team's depth with a decently sized contract. Seemingly, this would enable Crosby to be totally focused on being a pass rusher when Clowney is there in base.

Maurice Hurst and Maliek Collins are anchoring the interior with Johnathan Hankins as a nose tackle option. P.J. Hall might be the odd man out there if the team is able to sign Clowney.

If the Raiders were able to get Clowney to sign, they could have a pretty interesting defensive line. Considering what they were able to add in free agency at linebacker, that might enable their defense to take a step forward. The secondary continues to be a major question mark.

Other than colors or perhaps the prospect of playing in Las Vegas, it's not terribly clear what makes the Raiders a more attractive destination than Cleveland, especially if the Browns are indeed offering more money. The Browns are better suited to maximize Clowney's ability.

A Typical Rosenhaus Tactic, Njoku Demands Trade From Browns With No Leverage

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns, fresh off of hiring Drew Rosenhaus to be his agent.

Pete Smith

While Roger Goodell Stumbled Onto The Right Answer, Some Browns Must Clarify Troubling Relationship With Barstool

As clips of Barstool employees are being posted pointing out just how often they've trafficked in racism comes to light, Roger Goodell looks smarter for having turned down when he won an auction. Members of the Cleveland Browns, however, who say they are antiracist have ties to the company, which is a a troubling stance to take.

Pete Smith

If Cowboys Want Njoku, It's News To Them

Mike Fisher of Cowboys Maven looked into the report that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in acquiring David Njoku from the Cleveland Browns and got some interesting responses.

Pete Smith

Drew Rosenhaus Demands Trade for David Njoku From Cleveland Browns

As reported by Adam Schefter, Drew Rosenhaus has demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns on behalf of his client David Njoku.

Pete Smith

Report: Cowboys Interested In Njoku, One Player The Browns Could Target

David Njoku has demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns and according to a report, the Dallas Cowboys might be a team that is interested in him. That makes sense from their end, but what would the Browns want for him?

Pete Smith

J.C. Tretter May Best Roger Goodell In Public, But It May Not Matter In Negotiations

Since being elected as president of the players union, Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter has been a good advocate, even recently besting commissioner Roger Goodell in public, but that may not matter when it comes to binding negotiations.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Sign Third Round Pick Jordan Elliott To Rookie Contract

The Cleveland Browns continue to slowly crank out their rookie signings, the latest being Jordan Elliott out of Missouri.

BrandonLittle

Report: NFL Shortening Preseason, Weeks One and Four Gone.

Most knew the league would have to take more steps to battle the pandemic, this is just the latest.

BrandonLittle

Jarvis Landry Announces Jarvis Landry Builds Winners Foundation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was one of the most publicly emotional players on the team in light of the violence Black American were subjected. Since then, he has pondered how he could help, resolving to create his own foundation to help children.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Named The Best College Quarterback Of The Last Decade

Baker Mayfield was excellent once he found his place at Oklahoma, Pro Football Focus goes out on a limb and says he’s the best of the last decade.

BrandonLittle

Peter Smith