Rashard Higgins Cited For Drag Racing

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins has been cited for drag racing according to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette.
Author:
Publish date:

As first reported by Scott Petrak of the The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins has been cited for drag racing.

The incident occurred in Westlake at 9:26am. Two cars were stopped, including one belonging to Higgins. A substance suspected of being marijuana was found in a car, but it's unclear if it's the one driven by Higgins or the other, unidentified driver.

The team is aware of the incident and is currently gathering more information. Higgins has an arraignment date set for January 19th.

This occurs on the same day the Browns find out that their head coach Kevin Stefanski, two other coaches and two players including guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge have tested positive for COVID-19.

Beyond the timing of other bad news, it's also the week the Browns are to be preparing for their playoff game. Tuesday is off for players, so apparently this is what Higgins was doing with his per the police.

It's also bad news for a player who is scheduled to be a free agent. Higgins signed with the Browns for a one-year, $915,000 contract, passing up more lucrative offers elsewhere and it has paid off on the field. After Odell Beckham went down with an ACL injury, Higgins has been the best receiver on the field in terms of yards per target, explosive plays among other metrics.

There has been reporting that the team and Higgins' agent have at least broached the subject of a contract extension. While this incident, should it be proven to be true, isn't likely to hurt Higgins in his attempts to get a more lucrative deal, it doesn't help either and there's a lot on the line to risk for him.

