Skip to main content

Ravens and Steelers Both in Search of new Defensive Coordinators for 2022 Season

The AFC North will have half of it’s teams looking for a new defensive coordinator prior to next season.

Two teams in the AFC North will be searching for new defensive coordinators relatively soon. Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers both will be forced to bring in new defensive leaders. Two teams with traditionally strong defenses will be replacing their defensive coordinators for different reasons.

The Ravens announced that Don Wink Martindale will no longer be coaching the defense. Martindale had previously been with the team since 2012 and has been the defensive coordinator since 2018, the prior six years he coached the linebackers. Baltimore faced a rash of injuries to their defense in 2021, including both of their corners suffering season ending injuries. It’s going to be tough sledding when you lose both Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. Perhaps Martindale is the scapegoat here.

Martindale is likely to land another job somewhere if he wishes to. He has prior NFL experience with the Raiders organization, as well as the Denver Broncos. That is not even mentioning his college experience.

Read More

Steelers are losing their defensive coordinator due to retirement, per a report. Keith Butler had been with the Steelers since 2003, where he coached the linebackers until 2014. Ever since then Butler was the defensive coordinator and ran some really good defenses. In 2021 he coached the likely defensive player of the year in TJ Watt and made the playoffs.

Butler is 65 years old and is calling it a career, deservingly so. Rumors could get interesting, maybe even the Steelers looking to scoop up Martindale after the Ravens let him go. Each team has attractive defenses for their next hire, so getting names should not be an issue.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

AAF8DF68-4D51-4787-B2B8-3CBD2F0687A3
News

Ravens and Steelers Both in Search of new Defensive Coordinators for 2022 Season

5 minutes ago
B87AB222-34D6-408B-AF82-813DBA8F3468
News

Browns Front Office Member Finalist For Vikings General Manager Opening

7 hours ago
Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of a Cleveland Browns helmet prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns to Have Multiple Assistants Coaching at Shrine Bowl

Jan 21, 2022
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Joewoods 1
Featured Content

Impact of Joe Woods Overlooked In Secondary Development

Jan 21, 2022
38197D30-1E0F-4EA2-AEB2-3475FDA7E284
News

Browns Coach Mike Priefer Will Return, Team Loses Assistant

Jan 20, 2022
Dec 22, 2019; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) stand in the tunnel before the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Baker Mayfield's Most Demanding Chapter Lies Ahead

Jan 20, 2022
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Brent Sobleski

Jan 19, 2022
C11A0E56-F154-461A-A0D8-FDBD1C226771
News

Baker Mayfield’s Surgery Complete Success, Timetable of Recovery Released

Jan 19, 2022