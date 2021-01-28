Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Ravens Awarded Two Draft Picks For Texans Hire; Browns Won't Be Far Behind

The Baltimore Ravens will be awarded two third round compensatory picks as a result of the Houston Texans hiring David Culley as their head coach from the Ravens staff. The Cleveland Browns won't be far behind in benefiting from the same rule.
Author:
Publish date:

The Houston Texans hired Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator David Culley to be the team's head coach. That has triggered a new rule put into place last year that rewards the Ravens for having a minority coach poached from their staff into a head coaching position. They will be awarded a third round compensatory pick both in the upcoming NFL Draft as well as in 2022.

Although it didn't happen this hiring cycle, it won't be long until the Cleveland Browns benefit from the same rule. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Vice President of Football Ops Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for their general manager job. They ultimately hired Scott Fitterer for the job, but Mensah is on the NFL radar and he will be getting hired for a GM post sooner than later.

The former commodities trader has an excellent understanding of incorporating data into the evaluation process already and he's just trying to learn as much as he can from the scouting side. Before he came to the Browns, he was with the San Francisco 49ers where he was spending a lot of time talking with and gaining insight from scouts.

Mensah is extremely intelligent and is someone who loves to learn, so he's been soaking up information from that side of the NFL like a sponge. It wouldn't be a surprise if he was hired as soon as next offseason.

On the coaching side, Joe Woods, the defensive coordinator, could eventually be in the mix for a head coaching job. But when Kevin Stefanski was hired as the head coach and before this rule was enacted, he made it a point to hire young, black coaches on the offensive side of the ball to increase representation, since the NFL currently has only two black offensive coordinator - Byron Leftwich with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be facing off in this year's Super Bowl.

One of the people the Browns hired was Seitu Smith as their offensive quality control coach. A Harvard graduate with a master's of education from Durham University of England, Smith was the quarterback's coach at Brown University before joining the Browns.

READ MORE: Cleveland Browns 2021 Mock Draft, Vol. 3

Browns Helmet
News

Ravens Awarded Two Draft Picks For Texans Hire; Browns Won't Be Far Behind

Oct 16, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) is sacked by Houston Cougars defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Senior Bowl: 4 Defensive Ends to Watch, 4 That Likely Won't Interest Browns

No one better to lead Browns defense against 49ers than Steve Wilks
News

Former Browns Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks Lands New Job

Cleveland Browns Deliver Decisive End to Pittsbur
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns 2021 Mock Draft, Vol. 3

3CD1121B-E41A-4F28-8D6E-D5FCF39CBD9F
Featured Content

Baker Mayfield Was Better Than Josh Allen In Playoffs For One Main Reason

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback
Featured Content

Just How Good Was Baker Mayfield In 2020?

EF264548-4E81-457A-8C5E-1F1DFB6DCF9A
News

PFF Mock Draft Gives Cleveland Browns Help On The Back End

Don't Hire John Dorsey As Your Team's Next General Manager
News

Lions To Hire John Dorsey As Senior Executive Per Report