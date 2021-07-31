Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Ravens Bolster Pass Rush, Sign Justin Houston

Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year deal with free agent pass rusher, Justin Houston.
Author:
Publish date:

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to one-year deal with free agent pass rusher Justin Houston as first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal is worth up to $4 million as Houston wants to pursue a Super Bowl with the Ravens, reportedly turning down significantly money elsewhere to do it.

The 32-year old pass rusher played the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts recording 19 sacks.

In free agency, the Ravens saw both of their starting edge rushers sign with other teams. Matthew Judon signed a lucrative deal with the New England Patriots worth as much as $56 million over four years while Yannick Ngakoue agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Houston helps fill a significant void as the Ravens otherwise went with a combination of in-house promotions and the NFL Draft. The Ravens retained Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee and still have Jaylon Ferguson while selecting Adofe Oweh in the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Houston might be older, but he's still able to contribute and produce. Even if he was to do nothing but play in nickel situations along players like Calais Campbell and pass rush options like Bowser and Oweh, it could make a significant improvement for the Ravens.

The Ravens are a team that excels on the back end, having one of the best sets of corners in the NFL, a great secondary overall. It allows defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to blitz a significant amount of the time to create pressure. It's unlikely the Ravens will blitz any less than in the past, but Houston should help them get home more of the time.

READ MORE: Odell Beckham's Rehab isn't Ideal for Browns Training Camp but isn't all bad.

May 22, 2019; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Davion Davis (16) catches a pass during organized team activities at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign Former Vikings WR Davion Davis

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ravens Bolster Pass Rush, Sign Justin Houston

Derrick Willies
News

Browns WR Derrick Willies Placed on Injured Reserve

Oct 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the field against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

What We Learned From Baker Mayfield's First Press Conference

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry's Introductory Press Conference
News

Browns GM Andrew Berry: Over 90 Percent of Players Have At Least First Shot

Lions president Rod Wood and GM Bob Quinn walk on the sideline during the Lions' 41-25 loss on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Ford Field. Lions
News

Browns Hire Former Lions GM Bob Quinn as Consultant, Why It's Important

Time for Cleveland Browns to take David Njoku Off the Leash
Featured Content

Time for Browns to Unleash David Njoku

Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Odell Beckham's Rehab a Mixed Bag for Browns Training Camp