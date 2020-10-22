SI.com
Breer: Ravens Trading for Yannick Ngakoue

Pete Smith

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB, the Baltimore Ravens are trading for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the Minnesota Vikings.

The Ravens are making an all-in move by trading for the talented pass rusher that fits their scheme remarkably well. Ngakoue was acquired by the Vikings from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade, but didn't sign an extension. The Vikings may be hoping they can sign Ngakoue in the offseason, but they're 1-5, going nowhere and the Vikings are trying to get assets, because they have had to make some salary related cuts and want to add cost controlled talent.

The Ravens get a premier outside pass rushing threat, which is something they desperately wanted to add to what is already an exceptionally talented group. Last year, the Ravens with Marlon Humphrey, traded for Marcus Peters to bolster their set of corners before the trade deadline. Now, with Matthew Judon, they are adding Ngakoue.

The Ravens could allow Judon, currently playing on the franchise tag, to walk in free agency and focus their attention on extending Ngakoue. Otherwise, it's a rental with the hope of winning the Super Bowl this year.

Ngakoue helps the Ravens on two fronts. The first, obviously is their pass rush. They have done a good job of putting opponents in obvious passing situations, but have often relied on blitzes to generate pressure rather than being able to win with their front four. Now, that front four includes Judon, Calais Campbell and Ngakoue.

The other area this helps the Ravens is with their ability to dictate personnel. Their run stopping package features an overwhelming amount of size with Brandon Williams and Campbell in the middle and Derek Wolfe on the edge.

Now, they can theoretically have both Judon and Ngakoue on the edge with Campbell and Wolfe in the middle, getting substantially faster. Wink Martindale loves to send pressure and won't hesitate to keep bringing it, but this will make them less reliant on it to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

This has everything to do with the Kansas City Chiefs. They want to be able to create more pressure on Patrick Mahomes without blitzing him. Mahomes picked apart the Ravens when they blitzed him and the Chiefs employed a screen game that caused the Ravens a ton of problems. They're planning to see them in the playoffs and Ngakoue gives them more firepower to stop the Chiefs.

The Cleveland Browns play the Ravens again on December 14th, so they will get plenty of opportunity to see how Ngakoue is utilized within this defense. That doesn't make it any easier to account for it. The Ravens, who are 5-1, get a big time player and they are intent on winning the Super Bowl this year.

