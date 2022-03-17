Cleveland Browns could receive an early round pick for their former No. 1 overall draft pick.

Cleveland Browns previously said that they were not going to grant quarterback Baker Mayfield a trade. If the team were to trade him, the worth looks to be similar to the Carson Wentz trade. Philadelphia received a conditional round pick from Indianapolis.

Browns could be getting back a “2nd-rounder, or a conditional 3rd-rounder that turns into a 2nd,”according to a report.

Browns would have to have a replacement in place for that to happen. Options are out there, the team will go through them.

This story will develop as the team and Mayfield’s camp work out a resolution.

