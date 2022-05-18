Report: Browns Have Offered David Njoku a Long Term Deal

According to a report, David Njoku has some money on the table from the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is scheduled to play under the franchise as of right now, but that could soon change. According to a report, there is a buzz around the league that Njoku has an offer on the table north of $13 million.

If Njoku was to play on the franchise tag in 2021, he would make just under $11 million. The contract extension is a hefty one and would put Njoku in the top five, in terms of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends. George Kittle is making $15 million a year, which leads the league.

“The Browns showed they value Njoku this offseason by making him a long-term contract offer. The buzz around the league is the offer values more than $13 million per year, an impressive number for someone with just 1,754 receiving yards over five seasons. However, Njoku appears poised for a breakout with Watson as the new quarterback in Cleveland,” said ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Through five years with the Browns, Njoku has totaled 1,754 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. The Miami product's best season came in 2018 when he caught 56 passes for 639 yards. The payday would come more so for what the Browns think Njoku can do, and what he can be with Deshaun Watson at the helm.

It’s no secret that Njoku has not played with the talent of Watson throwing the ball. There should be an increase in Njoku’s numbers, now that he is back as the Browns' top tight end target.

The deal could come as a three-year deal when it is all said and done, which would allow him to cash in after just a few years if everything goes as planned. Nothing is official yet and it may not be until June or July, but there looks to be at least a significant offer on the table.

