Report: Browns, Garrett Closing In On 5-Year Deal

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting the Cleveland Browns and pass rusher Myles Garrett are closing in on a five-year deal worth $125 million. Per Rapoport, the deal may not be completed today, but that is the direction these negotiations are headed.

The Browns and Garrett have both been intent on getting an extension done and it was simply a matter of hammering out the details. This deal would average $25 million per season, but the structure of the deal will be important.

The Browns had finalized a deal with Olivier Vernon that has guarantees that add up to $11 million with the potential to be worth up to $13 million with incentives. That firmed up the left end spot for 2020 and gave the Browns the ability to focus all of their energy on a deal with Garrett.

24 years old, Garrett is arguably the best pass rusher in the league and the defense was a shell of itself when he was out due to a suspension last season. With 10 sacks in 10 games, Garrett was on pace to break the franchise record for sacks in a season held by Reggie Camp with 14.

Based on his current trajectory, Garrett has an excellent chance to be a Hall of Fame caliber player. A five-year deal would mean that Garrett will come up for free agency at age 29 and could nab another massive pay day, potentially with the Browns, making it so his entire career would be spent with the Browns.

Since being drafted by the Browns with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has been everything the team wants in terms of talent as well as his community outreach. Despite the helmet incident with Mason Rudolph, which simply cannot happen, the Browns never hesitated when it came to whether Garrett was going to be retained as part of this franchise.

